Burnley host Liverpool

05/18/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

Next Wednesday at 9:15 p.m. the match of the thirty-seventh day of the Premier League will be played, which will measure the Burnley and to Liverpool in the Turf Moor.

The Burnley reaches the thirty-seventh round with the intention of recovering points after having lost his last game against him Leeds United by a score of 0-4. In addition, the locals have won in 10 of the 36 matches played to date in the Premier League and add a figure of 51 goals against 33 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Liverpool won his last two competition matches against him West Bromwich Albion away from home and Southampton in his stadium, 1-2 and 2-0 respectively, so he intends to maintain his winning streak at the stadium of Burnley. Before this match, the Liverpool they had won in 18 of the 36 games played in the Premier League this season and have a record of 63 goals scored against 42 goals conceded.

From this season you can follow the entire Premier League exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

As a local, the Burnley They have achieved statistics of four wins, eight losses and six draws in 18 games played at home, figures that show the weakness of the team in home games and that in turn give hope to the visitors. In the role of visitor, the Liverpool they have won nine times and drawn six times in their 18 games played, which means that both teams will have to do their best to win.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Turf Moor, obtaining as a result one victory and five defeats in favor of the Burnley. In turn, the visitors have a streak of three games in a row winning this competition at the stadium of the Burnley. The last confrontation in this competition between both teams was played in January 2021 and ended with a 0-1 result for the Burnley.

Currently, the Liverpool it is ahead in the standings with a difference of 24 points compared to its rival. The team of Sean Dyche he ranks in fifteenth place with 39 points on his scoreboard. For his part, the Liverpool it has 63 points and occupies the fifth position in the classification.