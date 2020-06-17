The first direct evidence that the extensive burning of coal in Siberia it is the cause of the Permo-Triassic Extinction, the most severe on Earth, has been presented by a team of researchers led by the professor at the School of Earth and Space Exploration at Arizona State University (ASU ), Lindy Elkins-Tanton,

The results of their study have recently been published in the journal Geology.

Permian-Triassic mass extinction

The Permian-Triassic mass extinction, also informally called the Great Death, Was a mass extinction that occurred approximately 250 million years ago. It has been the largest extinction on Earth. Approximately disappeared in it 95% of marine species3 and 70% of terrestrial vertebrate species.

To find out the reason for this extinction, the international team led by Elkins-Tanton focused on analyzing volcanic rocks (rocks created by explosive volcanic eruptions) in a volcanic rock region in Russia. The eruptions continued for approximately two million years and spanned the Permian-Triassic boundary. Today, the area is covered by approximately five million square kilometers of basaltic rock.

Among the possible causes of this extinction event, and one of the most accepted hypotheses, is that massive burning of coal caused catastrophic global warming, which in turn was devastating to life.

To search for evidence to support this hypothesis, Elkins-Tanton and his team began to examine the region of the Siberian Traps or Siberian Stairs, which form a large region of volcanic rock, known as the Great Igneous Province, in Siberia, where the magmas and lava from volcanic events burned a combination of vegetation and coal.

The Putorana plateau, a World Heritage Site by Unesco, belongs to the Siberian traps

Finally they collected more than 400 kg of samples, which were shared with a team of 30 scientists from eight different countries.

As the samples were analyzed, the team began to see strange fragments in the volcanic materials that they looked like burned wood and, in some cases, burned coal. According to the author:

Our study shows that magmas from Siberian traps were introduced and incorporated carbon and organic material. That gives us direct evidence that magmas also burned large amounts of carbon and organic matter during the eruption.

