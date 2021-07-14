Burned the house with her baby inside: triple homicide in New Jersey



Michael Sanders,

Photo: Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office / Courtesy

Michael Sanders, a 23-year-old father, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of murder after allegedly setting a house fire, unaware that his own baby was inside., in Hamilton Township, New Jersey.

Sanders is suspected of intentionally setting his family’s home on fire, killing her little 9-month-old daughter, her mother-in-law and her husband, authorities announced Monday.

It was captured by a surveillance camera buying flammable liquid before the fire, prosecutors said. He was also reportedly seen walking near the house minutes before the flames broke out on Friday.

Hours before too he told his daughter’s mother via text message to take her daughter out of the house, according to prosecutors. The first victims were identified as the baby Malani Sanders and her grandmother, Tiffany Abrams Jones (42), who died inside the house.

In the fire, the grandmother’s husband, Prince Jones (50), who died on Sunday from his injuries, was also injured. The baby’s mother and one other unidentified person inside the home were also seriously hospitalized.

The detainee also faces charges of aggravated assault, arson and causing widespread injury or damage, the New York Post reported.