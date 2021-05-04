Burmester, champion of the Tenerife Open with three Spaniards in the top ten

05/04/2021 at 5:30 PM CEST

Sport.es

South African Dean Burmester achieved his second title on the European Tour after proclaiming himself champion of the Tenerife Open with a total of 259 strokes (25 under par) and a spectacular card of 62 strokes (-9) in the fourth and last day played on the Costa Adeje.

Pedro Oriol offered a list of 7 birdies without failures in the last heat and was the best of the Spanish after finishing in sixth position with -17. At a stroke, his compatriots were placed Adri Arnaus and Sebastián García Rodríguez, who were eighth.

South Africans reign in the Canary Islands. After Garrick Higgo’s victory last week over Campo de Meloneras, in Gran Canaria, another sThe South African was crowned again on the European circuit and they have gone four in the last seven events.

Spectacular final round

Burmester, who did not make the cut in three of the nine tournaments he has played this year, improved his record of the first day in which he did -8, and He surprised with a spectacular round in which he added 9 birdies without failures that earned him a victory that he had not reached since 2017 in Gauteng (South Africa).

The leaders after the third day, the German Nicolai Von Dellingshausen and the Finn Kalle Saooja, could not hold the pace of the South African and finished at 5 and 6 hits, respectively.

They also surpassed the field on this fourth day the Spanish Pablo Lazarrábal (-7), Eduardo de la Riva (-3), Alejandro Cañizares (-2) and the debutant Eduard Rousaud (-1).