Burmese military unleashes massacre of civilians, including children

In a ‘day of disgrace’, the military authorities of Burma (Myanmar) this Saturday unleashed a massacre of dozens of civilians, including three children, during the brutal repression of anti-union protests in which the death toll rises to 91, according to the local Myanmar Now media, although other sources even speak of 400 victims.

It is the bloodiest day since the coup on February 1 led by the head of the Army and the military junta, Min aung hlaing, who this Saturday presided over a military parade on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day in the capital, Naipiyidó.

According to Myanmar Now’s account, the deaths occurred during demonstrations held in a few forty cities in regions and states such as Rangoon, Mandalay, Sagaing, Bago, Magwe, Tanintharyi and Kachin.

The total number of fatalities, which as of Friday amounted to at least 328, it would already exceed 400 deceased.

Despite the repression with tear gas and rubber ammunition And real, thousands of Burmese once again challenged the military and police with chilling scenes that could be followed almost live on social media.

In one video captured by a security camera, the soldiers they shoot unprovoked against a motorcycle in a place where there were no protests and one of its injured occupants is taken away, while two others run away.

In another heartbreaking video, a heartbroken father yells that they have killed their little son while carrying him in his arms in a car.

Head shot

The soldiers and the police have complied with the threat that the state television and radio issued the day before: that they would shoot the protesters down the back and on the head.

In fact, the majority of those killed in the demonstrations since the beginning of February are by shots, many of them in the head.

This morning the coup leader of the military junta, Min Aung Hlaing, he presided over the parade in Naipyidó, to commemorate the Day of the Armed Forces, although many protesters speak of the “day against the military dictatorship” and “day of disgrace.”

The coup general assured that his mission is “defend democracy” and promised to hold elections without specifying a specific date.

According to the Asia Nikkei media, Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos, and Thailand they sent representatives to the military parade.

“Russia is a great friend”, Min Aung Hlaing said in a speech in the presence of Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Formin.

The vast majority of countries have boycotted the event and even some embassies, including the Spanish one, They have replaced the cover photo of their Facebook pages with black as a sign of mourning.

Day of terror and dishonor

“This 76th anniversary of Burmese Armed Forces Day will be recorded as the day of terror and dishonor. The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, is indefensible “, said in a statement the Delegation in the country of the European Union (EU), which called for an end to violence and the restoration of democracy.

The British Embassy also criticized the military junta on Twitter, accusing it of carrying out “extrajudicial executions” on the same Armed Forces Day.

The US Embassy also joined in the criticism, accusing the police and soldiers of “murder” civilians, including children, whom he has sworn to defend.

“The Burmese have spoken clearly: they do not want to live under a military regime. We demand an immediate end to violence and the restoration of the democratically elected government, “said the US delegation on Facebook.

The authorities carry shooting protesters daily for almost two monthsDespite harsh condemnations from the UN, as well as from the European Union and countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, which have approved sanctions against military leaders and their economic conglomerates.

The military seized power with the excuse of an alleged electoral fraud in the elections last November, in which the party of the deposed leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Aung San Suu Kyi, was declared legitimate by international observers.

Since the coup, the military junta has detained more than 3,000 people, including Suu Kyi and much of her government, who they are mostly isolated.