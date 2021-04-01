Burma exceeds 500 dead after the military coup, protests do not stop and the current situation “is unsustainable”

Burma does not lift its head. The situation in the country since the military coup on February 1 worsens as the days go by, and the violence is increasing. The desperate population continues with daily protests, many of them peaceful, which end on all occasions with repression and assassinations for the army and the military junta in command, led by Commander Min Aung Hlaing.

Full control of power is maintained by the army after the imprisonment of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, one of the key people in the democratic transition and with control of the government until the coup. The executive elected in the November 2020 elections did not convince the military, who detained a large part of them, thus initiating a new stage of dictatorship. However, the Burmese population is reluctant to accept it And it can break out in a situation similar to a civil war.

This week, the UN special envoy to Burma (Myanmar), Christine Schraner Burgener, warned of the risk of a civil war and an “imminent bloodbath” in Burma by the coup army and has asked the Security Council to consider “significant actions that could reverse the course of events” in this Asian country.

According to the Association for the Assistance of Political Prisoners of Burma, the balance since February 1 is 510 deaths and 2,574 detainees, in a country where respect for Human Rights is conspicuous by its absence. “You live a point of maximum tension”, explains to 20 minutes Mario Esteban, Principal Investigator for Asia-Pacific at the Elcano Institute.

On the other hand, Javier García González, founding partner and CEO of the NGO Colabora Burmania, highlights to this media that the flows of people on the border with Thailand are increasing: “This Monday about 2,000 people tried to cross the border to flee the army’s bombardment of their villages, to the unpleasant surprise that the Thai government has returned them and refused to give them shelter. ”

Several people carry an injured protester during protests in Mandalay against the coup in Burma (Myanmar) .STRINGER / EFE

The ‘civil war’ lurks with two key points: the role of the youth and the union of the army

After the escalation of tensions experienced in recent weeks, the army has shown that its pulse is not going to tremble and is ready to put into practice total repression over its population, and even lead to civil war.

However, young people can play a fundamental role as leaders of the protests: “The generations that are now between 16 and 30 years old, who have lived through the years of democratic transition and have enjoyed it, They are not willing to tolerate the coup and accept the dictatorship, which is why they have been an urban guerrilla for two months. The civilian population is very willing to fight to the end and not be defeated. It is one of the keys that will mark the future of the country “, points out García.

On the other hand, Esteban details that in his opinion one could not speak in any case of civil war, because there are not two sides but only one: “It is the army repressing the population, so there would be no war as such”. In the same vein, Burma Collaborates show that they see the possibility of a civil war as “unlikely”, “since for that it would be necessary to arm the population and it does not seem that this is possible without the collaboration of a foreign country. for the moment, they appear not to be in the business of fueling an armed civil conflict in Burma. ”

In addition, he believes that one of the main aspects that will determine the future is the union of the military junta: “If the population manages to continue resisting the repression and the military begins to divide, they will have many more options to stop the coup. If the army sticks together, it will be much more difficult to defeat them. For now, no fracture between the troops is in sight. ”

A group of soldiers confront the protesters during protests in Rangoon against the coup d’état perpetrated by the military in Burma (Myanmar) .LYNN BO BO / EFE

The international vision of the conflict and the key role of China and Russia

The international community watches what is happening from a distance and without getting too involved in the problems of the former Burma and current state of Myanmar. However, last Sunday a statement was issued by the Pentagon – and signed by the heads of the Armed Forces of 12 countries – in which the military was condemned for the massacre that they perpetuated the previous day, when they left at least 114 dead throughout the country, six of them children between the ages of 10 and 16, after another day of protests.

The United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Japan, South Korea and Australia are some of the signatory states. They harshly criticize the use of lethal force against unarmed civilians and note: “We urge the Myanmar Armed Forces to cease violence and work to restore respect and credibility on the part of the population. “However, beyond public condemnations and threats of blockades, Western countries and international organizations do not seem to have the task of stopping the coup in Burma as one of their priorities.

On the other hand, there is the role played by both Russia and China. Both have the right to veto in the United Nations Security Council, in case it dictates an operation on the ground. In addition, this Saturday, while some of the citizens were being shot indiscriminately, a military parade was held in Naypyidó, the capital, to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the rebellion against the Japanese occupation.

Various countries declined their participation in this celebration due to the coup, but China and Russia -in addition to India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand- they did go and legitimize the military junta. Min Aung Hlaing, who described himself as “the guardian of the people,” celebrated with a gala dinner illuminated by a portrait of himself projected in the sky.

Demonstrators with portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi protest in Rangoon, Burma (Myanmar), against the military coup in the country.LYNN BO BO / EFE

“The current situation is unsustainable and anything can happen in the next few days”

The current reality in Burma is that the scenarios are completely open and both experts agree that no one knows what will happen: “The current situation is unsustainable and anything can happen in the next few days,” García declares. In addition, he adds that there are already problems to meet the basic needs of the population and the country is completely collapsed: “They are already beginning to have supply problems in many parts of the country. ATMs do not work, transport networks are suspended and almost all businesses are closed. ”

On the other hand, the next moves by Burma’s armed ethnic groups may turn around. This Tuesday they sent an ultimatum to the military junta, threatening to annul their ceasefire agreement if the indiscriminate killing of protesters continues. His hypothetical union with the protesters could put the military junta in check and increase the rates of violence.

Finally, from Collaborate Burma they denounce that the military junta carries out persecutions and murders of officials who refuse to continue working and the number of dead children is increasing. “The current diagnosis on Burma is pessimistic, because it seems that it will continue along this line. Unfortunately, it seems that the most probable thing now is that the repression of the military junta will be able to win and stay in power “, concludes the Elcano Institute expert.