Burladés take home three points after defeating River Ega 1-2

04/01/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

The team of Jonathan Unanua won by 1-2 to River on the last day of the First Phase of the Third Division. The River Ega arrived with the intention of recovering the path of victory after losing the last game against the Egüés Valley by a score of 3-0. On the part of the visiting team, the Burladés He came from beating 2-1 in his fiefdom at Txantrea in the last game held. After the match held this Thursday, the local team remained in eleventh place, while the Burladés he is sixth at the end of the game.

The match started in a favorable way for him River Ega, which inaugurated the luminous thanks to a goal from Jon losa in minute 8. He tied the Burladés with a bit of Roncal in the 31st minute. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-1.

In the second half luck came for the visiting team, who turned the score around with a goal from Peio at 68 minutes. Finally, the match ended with a 1-2 on the scoreboard.

Thanks to this victory that closed the First Phase of the Third Division, the team of Jonathan Unanua He remained in sixth position with 26 points, occupying a place of access to the Second qualifying phase to the Final Phase for Second Division RFEF after finishing the duel and those of Raul Gonzalez they occupied the eleventh place with 14 points, in a position of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF.

Data sheetRiver Ega:March, Pablo, Jon Losa, Lorente, Mariano Azcona, Roberto Murugarren, Lorza, Eza, Itarte, Carlos Marco and LeonBurladés:Beorlegui, Mahugo, Arenaz, Castán, Roncal, Gorricho, Ilias, Munarriz, Peio, Bacaicoa and MikelStadium:AndolaGoals:Jon Losa (1-0, min. 8), Roncal (1-1, min. 31) and Peio (1-2, min. 68)