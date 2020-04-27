Police deployed 250 officers to the funeral and to ensure that those present respected social distance in the midst of the pandemic. A family of Lebanese origin is known for criminal activities in the German capital. More than 100 people participated in this Monday (27/04) in Berlin of the burial of the mother of Issa Remmo, head of one of the so-called “Arab clans” operating in Germany . Due to restrictive measures imposed to contain the covid-19 pandemic, 250 policemen were sent to the cemetery to disperse large agglomerations.

Policemen watch members of the clan. Another member’s funeral in September was attended by 2 thousand people

According to Berlin police chief Barbara Slowik, the burial took place without major incident. At times, police officers used loudspeakers to inform those present that agglomerations in the city were not yet allowed. The family was previously notified that the restrictive measures in force should be complied with.

Of those who attended the funeral, only 60 made a point of paying a last tribute at the woman’s grave, buried in a cemetery in the Schöneberg neighborhood. They were allowed to enter the site in groups of a maximum of 20 people.

A police spokesman described the situation between making grief possible and minimizing the risk of infections as delicate. “We understand the pain, but we need to ensure, with due respect, that the rules are followed,” he said.

Only one incident was reported. One of the burial participants spat at a journalist.

The matriarch died last Thursday. With the restrictions of social contact in force, on the same day, the police had to disperse dozens who gathered after the death of the elderly woman in a mansion in the Neukölln neighborhood. The police recorded the data for 47 people and opened an investigation for violating the distance measures.

In September, the funeral of one of the family members, who was shot to death, brought together 2,000 people in the same cemetery. At the time, the police pointed out that at least 128 people who attended the funeral had ties to organized crime.

The Lebanese clan is well known by the authorities and is involved in criminal activities in the German capital.

In February, three members of the group were convicted of the spectacular theft of a giant 100 kilogram gold coin from the Bode Museum in Berlin. The crime occurred on March 27, 2017. In 2014, other family members were accused of participating in the theft of a bank branch in Berlin.

