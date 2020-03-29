In these days of confinement due to the Covid-19 coronavirus, some pilots have brought out their more personal sides, others their creative side … and in another group are the jokers. In the latter we can include Ángel Burgueño and Fernando Alonso, especially when a Honda engine “appears” in the conversation.

The two-time world champion in Formula 1 is lately very active on social networks. For Friday, he scheduled a live on Instagram, in which Jesús Calleja should have been, but due to technical problems, had to be postponed to Saturday. So, to take advantage of the occasion, Fernando called other friends of his.

The first was Albert Llovera, with whom he shared some anecdotes from the Dakar and also discussed the complicated situation that Spanish society is currently experiencing. It should be remembered that Llovera has an orthopedic and, to date, it has remained open. On the other hand, none wanted to drop a pledge on their future.

Then it was the turn of Ángel Burgueño, one of Fernando’s best friends, and the conversation “heated up” from the beginning. Alonso asked the pilot from Madrid about the lawn of his house, which looked freshly cut … and Ángel’s answer, in a joking way, was hilarious: “Well, believe it or not, the Honda engine – of the lawn mower – has not been stopped in no time. ”

The Asturian burst out laughing and had no choice but to “answer” his friend with another joke: “It looks great, you have it like a golf course. You have a future in this engineering”, replied the Oviedo.

The last protagonist of the call was Nasser Al-Attiyah, with whom he made good friends before, during and after the Dakar. Later, before the end of the ‘show’, Alonso did his thing again and, when Jesús Calleja was connected –but with technical problems–, he launched a “you have more story than Calleja” to the adventurer. Many laughs.

