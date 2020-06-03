Germán Burgos, right-hand man for coach Diego Simeone at Atlético Madrid for the past decade, announced on Wednesday his intention to leave the Spanish club at the end of the season to start his career as head coach.

In a video released by Atlético on their social networks, the “Mono” Burgos stated that he wants to close his stage with the rojiblanco team, establishing himself as the winner of the Champions League.

“At the end of this season I will start my steps as head coach,” said Burgos. “With more than ten years of experience in the first division, I am fully capable of directing the destinies of a team.”

The 51-year-old former Argentine goalkeeper stressed that “until the last moment I am here, I will try to meet the objectives because that is the fundamental thing, I want to retire from Atlético being champion, that is clear to everyone.”

“There are still goals to meet and I am a pursuer of dreams,” he added.

Burgos has accompanied Simeone on the Atlético bench since his compatriot took over the reins in December 2011. They had previously worked with Racing Club in Argentina.

The Argentine duo commanded one of the most glorious stages in the history of the team, highlighting the title of the Spanish League in 2014, breaking the recent monopoly of Barcelona and Real Madrid. They also won two European Leagues, a Copa del Rey, two European Super Cups and a Spanish Super Cup, plus two lost finals in the European Champions League.

“Football and the future will tell if we meet again,” said Burgos. Simeone is a friend. We have known each other for a long time. I have had lunch and dinner more with the ‘Cholo’ than with my family. We have been together for a long time between the Argentine team and Atlético ”.

Atlético remain in the Champions League race after having eliminated Liverpool, the reigning champion, in the round of 16. The tournament was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and could resume in August.

In the Spanish League, which will restart in less than two weeks, Atlético is in sixth place, 13 points behind the leader Barcelona.