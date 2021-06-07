Burgos Promesas promoted to Second RFEF after beating Mirandés B (2-1)

06/07/2021 at 11:19 AM CEST

The Burgos Promises will play in Second Division RFEF next season after winning 2-1 in extra time against his opponent, the Mirandés B, during the final that took place this Saturday. During the semifinals of the Third Division promotion playoffs, the Burgos Promises beat the Leonese Jupiter. On the other hand, the Mirandés team managed to defeat the At. Astorga.

The game started face to face for him Mirandés B, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Oscar Gonzalez in the 12th minute. Burgos Promises thanks to the goal of Gabri in the 16th minute, thus closing the first half with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

The 1-1 with which the match ended was not enough to resolve the tie, so an extension was necessary. Fortunately, in the first half, luck came for the Burgos team, which came back from the game with a goal from Nacho in the 102nd minute, concluding the first period of extra time with the score of 2-1.

Finally, in the second part of extra time, neither team managed to score, ending the match with a final result of 2-1.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card, one for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to frames and by visitors to Santolaya Y Carles marco.