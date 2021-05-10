Burgos Promesas get the victory at home against Jupiter Leonés (1-0)

05/09/2021 at 9:54 PM CEST

The Burgos Promises won 1-0 at Leonese Jupiter this Sunday on the last day of the Second Phase of the Third Division, ending their time in the competition with a victory. The Burgos Promises He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Athletic Christ. Regarding the visiting team, the Leonese Jupiter had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Numantia B. With this score, the Burgos team is fourth at the end of the match, while the Leonese Jupiter is sixth.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players of each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Burgos Promises, who released his marker thanks to a goal from eleven meters from Nacho in the 81st minute, ending the match with the result 1-0.

At the moment, the Burgos Promises he gets 48 points and the Leonese Jupiter with 38 points.

Data sheetBurgos Promises:Adrián Quintana, Iván Serrano, Married, Dani Burgos, Marcos, Nacho, Gabri, Mario, Barahona, González and DavaLeonese Jupiter:Rodríguez, Lauture, Manso, Escarda, Álvaro López, Diego Díaz, Abel De Prado, Romano, Llabres, Borge and Lucas RodriguezStadium:Castañares Sports CityGoals:Nacho (1-0, min. 81)