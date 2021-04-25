Burgos get the victory against Zamora with a win (3-0)

04/25/2021 at 6:31 PM CEST

The Burgos consolidated a great victory after thrashing 3-0 at Zamora during the duel played in the Municipal of El Plantío this Sunday. The Burgos He faced the game with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Celtic B. Regarding the visiting team, the Zamora He came from beating 3-2 in his fiefdom at the Cultural Leonesa in the last match played. After the result obtained, the local team remained leader of the Second Phase of Second B, while the Zamora ranked sixth at the end of the match.

The game got off to a good start for the Burgos team, which kicked off at the Municipal of El Plantío with a goal from the penalty spot of Juanma Garcia at 16 minutes, thus ending the first half with a 1-0 on the light.

The second part of the confrontation began in a favorable way for the Burgos, which put more land in between with a goal from eleven meters William in minute 55. After a new move increased the score of the local team, which increased the score through a goal by Claudio Medina at 83 minutes, concluding the duel with a final score of 3-0.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Claudio Medina, Leak, Pisculichi, Javi gomez and Iago Souza replacing Zabaco, Juanma Garcia, William, Cordova Y Berjon, while the changes by the visiting team were Guille Perero, Meseguer, Zaim, Hernandez Y Rosemary, which entered through Vallejo, Nicolas Delmonte, Dani Hernandez, Pineapple Y Squire.

The referee admonished Pisculichi by the Burgos already Nicolas Delmonte by the Zamorano team.

With this result, the Burgos he is left with 47 points and the Zamora with 34 points.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Unionists, Meanwhile he Zamora will play against him Valladolid B.

Data sheetBurgos:Barovero, Zabaco (Claudio Medina, min.59), Córdoba (Javi Gomez, min.65), Elgezabal, Raul Navarro, Lobato, Undabarrena, Locksmith, Berjón (Iago Souza, min.85), Guillermo (Pisculichi, min.59 ) and Juanma García (Leak, min.59)Zamora:Villanueva, Crespo, Piña (Hernández, min.57), Álex Menéndez, Parra, Nicolás Delmonte (Meseguer, min.57), Vallejo (Guille Perero, min.35), Ramos, Dani Hernández (Zaim, min.57), Escudero (Romero, min. 81) and CosciaStadium:Municipal of El PlantíoGoals:Juanma García (1-0, min. 16), Guillermo (2-0, min. 55) and Claudio Medina (3-0, min. 83)