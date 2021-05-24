Burgos, Amorebieta, Ibiza and Real Sociedad B go up to Second

05/24/2021 at 4:17 AM CEST

Efe

The goal by Saul Berjón in minute 107 gave this Sunday the longed-for ascent to Burgos After 20 years without stepping into professional football, a dream come true for a club and a hobby that has had many disappointments in recent years. In this way the Castilian club joins Amorebieta, Ibiza and Real Sociedad B like the new teams in LaLiga Smartbank.

It seemed the ideal year, as Burgos finished first in their group in the first round and repeated success in this second, in Extremadura they first eliminated Calahorra and on Sunday afternoon to Athletic B, causing the outbreak of the 2,000 people who had approached the Francisco de la Hera Stadium, stronghold of Extremadura.

🤷🏻‍ & male; ️ What the hell am I going to say with these images? 🔊 Turn up the speakers and get excited with the party of @Burgos_CF and its people. IT’S BRUTAL !! #AscentPhase pic.twitter.com/iDNXUVHgpX – RFEF (@rfef) May 23, 2021

Also of the hundreds of people who came after the final whistle to the source of the Dolphins in the Burgos capital, which had not celebrated the successes of black and white football for eight years.

A dream for everyone, adults and children, that could be fulfilled 20 years later and that leave behind a path of many disappointments to enjoy Spanish football.

A night that will be remembered by all Burgos football fans, with a Burgos, which is silver again.