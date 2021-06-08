Burger King Taught Against Chick-fil-A During LGBTQ + Pride Month

Burger King hamburger chain is taking the chicken sandwich war to another level, after recently announcing that sales of its new Ch’King sandwich would benefit “a wonderful LGBTQ + charity” to celebrate Pride month this week. June.

Shopping for chicken sandwiches can do good “even on Sundays,” the company said on Twitter in an apparent hint to Chick-fil-A.

For every sandwich sold, Burger King will donate 40 cents, or up to $ 250,000, to the Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization. The restaurant said it wants attention to focus on issues affecting gay, lesbian, bisexual, trans and queer people.

“This is a community we love and have proudly supported over the years,” a Burger King spokesperson told McClatchy News in a statement. “So we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to act and help illuminate the important conversation that is taking place.”

The announcement comes as Chick-fil-A again faces criticism for its history of giving to various anti-LGBTQ organizations, including the Marriage and Family Foundation. In 2012, CEO Dan Cathy was forced to clarify comments he made about same-sex marriage after an intense backlash, Vox reported.

The Atlanta-based chicken chain has said it would stop supporting groups that discriminate against people in the LGBTQ community, however the Human Rights Campaign argues that Chick-fil-A has yet to deliver on that promise.

“Chick-fil-A cannot claim to be turning the page and at the same time allocate thousands of dollars to a group that does not recognize the dignity and respect of LGBT people,” said then-HRC Vice President of Communications Fred Sainz.

McClatchy News reached out to Chick-fil-A for comment Monday and is waiting for a response.

Burger King’s support for LGBTQ rights was met with praise from customers who said they couldn’t wait to try the new Ch’King sandwich, which hit menus across the country on June 3.

With information from El Nuevo Herald.