The crisis associated with the coronavirus outbreak that still affects much of the world tested the strategies and business fundamentals of thousands of brands around the world. The impact is not measured by the size of the company. From small businesses to large companies like Burger King were challenged with this health emergency.

What is a reality is that although the coup has been for everyone, its force was not felt in the same way when the effect of the crisis is read by industries.

The ones that lose the most and the ones that don’t lose as much

To understand it, it is functional to consider a recent study delivered by Brand Finance in which the industries in which brands will be most affected by their value as a consequence of this epidemic are indicated.

Thus, among the industries that would have a high impact on the value of their brands are airlines, restaurants, beers, insurance, banking, leisure and tourism, restaurants, hotels and textiles. It is estimated that, on average, companies developing in these industries will lose on average 20 percent of their brand value.

Among those industries that will see a moderate impact on the value of their brands are, contrary to what one might think, commercial services, the media, technology, real estate services, stock exchanges and the automotive industry, among others. The loss for these firms would be up to minus 10 percent on average.

While the previous two lose, it is expected that some sectors will remain unchanged and although they may not grow, with no impact, the industries that will see this crisis go by at night, according to the report, will be food, pharmaceutical, services real estate, cosmetics and personal care as well as non-alcoholic beverages.

Burger King’s lessons

As one of the brands considered within the categories that lose the most, Burger King recognizes that the emergency is an opportunity that has left important lessons to rethink marketing in the future.

At least this was explained by Fernando Machado, CMO of Burger King, who, as Forbes says, has shared the lessons that the firm takes from this health crisis, which undoubtedly hit millions of businesses around the world:

The right action at the right time

In an advanced phase of the pandemic, Burger King launched an advertisement for the United States in which, after the message of a few seconds, a QR code appeared on the screen.

The code was actually a key to access bonuses and free hamburgers for those viewers who managed to capture it.

The campaign had special acceptance, although it was neither the first nor the last execution launched in the midst of confinement. Machado acknowledges that if it were the first execution launched, this would have been a failure given the uncertain environment.

Lesson: Marketing must find ideas that are appealing to audiences and that deliver added value; however, these should be released depending on the context. Brands are obliged to build the path to execute these ideas.

eSports, the future

With thousands of people in quarantine, eSports became a crucial element of entertainment.

The confinement optimized the already privileged position that video games had among consumers, a situation that was even adopted by traditional television networks that adopted these “virtual sports” to cover programming spaces.

Lesson: Machado explains that eSports have “great potential”, since they have the ability to connect brands with a growing group of consumers, which after the pandemic will gain prominence in the face of new habits that will be acquired after the health crisis.

Stock works, when you know how to use

With practicing all the production stopped on issues of generation of one hundred percent new content, Burger King bet in recent weeks to make “stop motion, used stock content, given new purpose to the images we already had”, according to his CMO , a strategy that worked to avoid slowing communication, staying active and reducing costs.

Lesson: Although photos and stock material are not recommended to carry out new combination strategies, the truth is that these contents can be perfectly used by brands and companies, if they know how to choose them and if they know how to integrate them into their campaigns correctly.

Flexible budgets

Faced with the new reality of the market, Burger King moved its investments related to sports, while modifying the way it invested to improve its scope and frequency, depending on the current scenario. According to Machado, the budget “proportional to sales”, to avoid losses and optimize the budget as much as possible.

Lesson: Advertising investments must be flexible in order to have the ability to change at the same time as circumstances change to improve performance.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299