If there is a brand that has stood out in recent years for its marketing, that must undoubtedly be Burger King, has demonstrated knowing how to read its context, when to stop advertising and the right time to get on a trend. Well, it looks like you’ve decided it’s time to capitalize on the boom by TikTok.

The ‘grilled’ hamburger brand knows the potential of applying short videos and its powerful engagement, especially with young audiences, so it joins the long list of brands that take advantage of it to connect with their audiences.

It is not a Challenge, but it is the #WhopperDance

It’s the same but it doesn’t sound the same, in the end Burger King seeks to give a personal touch to the dynamic that launched on Thursday in TikTok With which it seeks to combine the power of content creators with a promotion of its flagship product and, in this way, not only bring customers to its establishments and followers to its profile, but also reinforce the link it has with its followers.

We talk about #WhopperDance, an initiative that unites both brands to connect with users in the United States and motivate them to “order a Whopper through a dance” and, whoever succeeds, will only spend a dollar for their hamburger.

For this they have resorted to some of the most popular content creators on TikTok, who are the ambassadors to spread the ‘tutorial’ using a custom mashup track. A promotion that will keep it active until June 28.

Is about Nathan Davis Jr., Loren Gray and Avani Gregg who have already shared videos on their official profiles of the social app inviting followers to meet the Challenge … ah, no, with the dance.

“We are investing in our digital channels and we are always looking for innovative ways to interact with guests. The BK North America team is constantly pushing new territories and Whopper Dance at TikTok is one of these ideas, ”said Jorge Luiz R. Oliveira, Director, Media and Social Channels, Burger King Corporation, in a press release.

@lorengraywe be vibin for a whopper 🍔 order yours from @burgerking (U.S. only) through this dance 🤩 ## WhopperDance ## fyp ## ad ♬ Whopper Dance – Burger King

@nathandavisjrndjI can’t believe this worked !! The do the ## WhopperDance to get a $ 1 whopper. @burgerking U.S. only ## ad ## dance ## tiktok ## music ## fyp ## foryou ♬ Whopper Dance – Burger King

The boom by TikTok

The app of Chinese origin has grown enormously in the last year, currently it has more than 800 million monthly users and recently it was announced that it has already exceeded 2 billion downloads globallyIn fact, it remains one of the most downloaded applications.

Its appeal is not only the speed with which it grows, but also the engagement with younger generations. According to estimates provided by Marketing News, the 20 percent of users of the social network are between 13 and 18 years old and are considered heavy users.

Furthermore, according to the same source, user spending on purchases within the same application increased 275 percent between October 2017 and October 2018.

Its profitability may be due to the fact that TikTok is establishing itself as the platform on which influencer marketing works best. Recent research signed by Takumi indicates that the 23 percent of consumers between the ages of 16 and 44 declare that they trust the recommendations of the “tiktokers” more than those made by their own friends. Hence, we see this resource from Burger King. If it works for you, you wouldn’t be surprised if you replicate it in other markets.

