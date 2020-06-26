The retail and fast food sector is one that has undergone many changes in recent months, forced to adapt to the global context we face. Burger King It is one of the brands that has been highlighted among those who have been able to read the needs of both business and consumers.

One of the markets where more actions and changes have been implemented is the United States. And, as part of the evolution of the ‘grilled’ firm, it is also making adjustments to its level of leadership and management.

A fresh vision

In this sense, it was revealed that Ellie Doty Appointed New Burger King Chief Marketing Officer for North America, a fresh vision but with experience in the sector.

She is an executive who has developed part of her professional career in the restaurant sector, fast food, an example of which is that she was recently CMO of Chili’s Grill and Bar.

About, Chris Finazzo, President of Burger King North America He highlighted the experience of Ellie Doty, de Quine expressed that it is « the perfect choice », (…) for his « deep experience in the industry and his proven record as an innovative leader », as reported by AdWeek.

According to the available information, Burger King North America’s new CMO will take office starting this summer, becoming the first woman to assume the position in the region under the leadership of the Global CMO Fernando Machado.

Among its activities, Ellie Doty must lead and coordinate the information of guests, media, advertising and social networks, with the aim of maintaining the style and projection of the marketing strategy that has distinguished the brand for years and has been key for the good positioning and engagement achieved in recent months during the global crisis.

In this context, the executive expressed in a statement that: “During these unprecedented times, the Burger King brand has always received its guests with compassion, agility and creativity. (…) I am very proud to have the opportunity to lead this first-rate marketing team as we all adapt and define the next chapter of brand innovation ”.

