Burger King has launched the Impossible Croissan, its proposal with which it enters the vegetarian breakfast market in the fast food industry.

The market for alternative products to animal meat has increased.

An element that we cannot lose sight of is the one that warns us of the growth that this segment has had.

Consuming meat substitutes has become an opportunity for fast food brands, which have managed to diversify towards a category of consumers, who previously could not eat a hamburger in these establishments, because they had meat of animal origin.

Companies like Impossible Food have developed substitutes for animal meat, which have been able to stand out in the market and in the midst of this effort we have seen more and more new proposals, such as those that warn us of the ability these brands have found, to be able to develop new habits of consumption and categories in markets where this idea was previously considered impossible.

Burger King launches its vegetarian breakfast

Burger King has announced that it is launching a breakfast that is made with a product that contains an alternative to meat of animal origin.

The breakfast is called Impossible Croissan’wich and includes Impossible Foods’ famous meat substitute, American cheese eggs and the must-have, croissant.

Mornings just got a whole lot tastier. The Impossible ™ Croissan’wich®, now at @BurgerKing nationwide. pic.twitter.com/pgoGMpsrl8 – Impossible Foods (@ImpossibleFoods) June 15, 2020

The price of this sandwich before its launch with Impossible Food products was announced was $ 3.99, so the price that this food will have is unknown, which in its launch stage will be given away at night in some establishments of the brand in the United States.

As part of this strategy, an element worth noting is the one that warns us of the ability that brands have found to be able to diversify towards products that seem to improve the experience they offer consumers.

In the case of Burger King, a striking element is that the fast food market is adopting more and more meat substitutes, however, despite being an option for vegetarians, the environmental impact of producing these products is very high.

Substitutes for animal meat

The animal meat substitutes market has stood out for being one of great value in the market and this value has been increasingly determined, as an indisputable benchmark in the development of new consumption categories, such as those made from substitute products meat.

One aspect that we cannot forget is the one that warns us of the opportunity that brands have found, to be able to identify themselves with the consumer through innovation.

Innovation not only plays in favor of brands like Tesla with a self-driving car that broke into the traditional automotive market, it also does so in segments such as fast food, as Burger King has shown with an entirely new category, the of vegetarian breakfasts.

