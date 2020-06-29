Faced with the demands and needs arising in the market due to the health crisis, brands have had to adapt, and quickly, to the digital environment. Examples in this regard have been a lot and the last one has been signed by Burger King.

The fast food chain has just announced the launch of a new online ordering system through WhatsApp that will be available from now on in Mexico City.

Whopper by WhatsApp

It is a virtual assistant that seeks to support Burger King customers by providing valuable information that gives from the location of restaurants and consultation of promotions to the possibility of placing orders by message either to collect the product in store or to receive it at home.

« As part of our commitment to the ‘Stay at Home’ campaign, we began the implementation of the virtual assistant on WhatsApp, where our customers can place their orders, review the location of stores and learn about our promotions. This first phase will be implemented in 50 stores nationwide and in approximately two months, we hope to be able to extend the service to the rest of the country, ”said Guillermo Hermosillo Marketing Director of Burger King México.

With this new tool, which was created with the support of the YaloCjhat platform, Burger King hopes to connect with 77 million users in all of Mexico.

It is important to mention that in order to use this assistant, those interested should send the message « Hello » to the number +52 1 55 1309 3333, choose whether the order will be picked up at the branch or arrive at home, and enter data such as full name and address to close the request.

The potential of messaging apps

Although this action responds to a need that arose in the midst of the pandemic, the reality is that it is a step that sooner or later must be adopted by brands.

The reason is none other than the relevance that these services have gained in consumer habits.

As of April 2016, several research studies pointed to a change in the use of consumers on the internet. The growth of social networks began to lose traction compared to chats. According to The Economist magazine, 2.5 billion users have a chat application installed on their phone and the media estimates that the sum will reach 3.6 billion by 2020. The figure would seem innocent at first glance, but represents just over 59 per percent of the world population.

In fact, from Business Insider the number of active users per month in chats exceeds 3 billion, a figure 20 percent higher than that registered on social networks.

With these prelude figures that, in recent years, have done nothing but grow, not only Burger King has looked for ways to capitalize on the trend in the midst of a time when the demand is digital.

Beyond Burger King

In recent weeks, Sears and Sanborns announced a new sales tool to achieve commercial objectives and it is the use of WhatsApp, to be able to accompany the consumer through advice through this messaging application.

The strategy is part of the actions that the brands are carrying out, in order to adapt to the new normality. Faced with this scenario, brands like Sears and Sanborns are offering personalized assistance.

The proposal seeks to help consumers make a decision and enlist the help of sellers, in order to discover which product suits them best.

These kinds of actions remind us how important communication is with consumers today, especially when consumers have increased their consumption through electronic commerce.

