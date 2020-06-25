Making a product or service more accessible to the consumer is essential today, this is a principle they seek to put into action Burger King and Kraft Dinner by establishing an alliance to co-branding and launch a new snack.

This is in Canada and the bet is to attack a market that, although it saw a slowdown trend, in recent months (before COVID-19) had shown signs of revitalization.

The good thing about a snack is its practicality

Specifically, two brands joined together to create the KD Bites, small sandwiches with a crispy topping and stuffed with melted macaroni and cheese.

The idea is to create the snack from a recognized product of the Kraft Heinz Company in the Canadian market but that may be part of the menu offered by Burger King in all its establishments, as well as through various delivery applications such as Uber Eats, Skip the Dishes, and DoorDash.

“With the snack boom, we saw an opportunity to bring these two iconic brands together to provide our KD fans with a delicious new way to enjoy their favorite, one- Unique cheesy flavor in a snack format,” said Daniel Gotlib , associate director of Brand Building & Innovation at Kraft Heinz Canada.

In turn, Nicholas Hansen Burger King Canada Marketing Execution manager said: « With the introduction of KD Bites, we are taking an iconic Canadian dish and adding an innovative twist that we know our guests will love. »

Snack, a market that is revitalized

It is true, in Canada, income from products considered within the snack food category have been in a slowdown, going from 2 thousand 440 million dollars in 2014, at 2 thousand 212 million estimates for this year, according to Statista data, although this was before the pandemic.

In this sense, given the changes in consumer habits, brands have looked for ways to grow their offer of products and services to try to respond to their new needs, an example of this is that last May Kellogg’s expanded its line of individual cereal packages in different markets, while PepsiCo launched an e-commerce site entirely dedicated to sandwiches. But they are not the only ones, another co-branding occurred recently, in this case they were Wendy’s and Pringles to create a limited edition called Baconator Chips.

So far there is no information on whether Burger King could bring KD Bites to new markets, such as the United States or Mexico, but if it is well received in Canada, it is likely to do so.

BOOM 💥 KD Bites 💥 Whassup? pic.twitter.com/Lfzwru9IuN – Burger King Canada (@BurgerKingCAN) June 22, 2020

