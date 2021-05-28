Burger Day: the magnificent story of the world’s largest hamburger, with 1,794 pounds of pure flavor

The most anticipated day of the year for burgers lovers has arrived National Burger Day! On May 28 of each year, this iconic food, a favorite of many, is celebrated in the United States. It is no surprise to say that thanks to its undeniable popularity it was created this day, with the main objective of honoring this delicious and simple daily delicacy, which has undoubtedly gone around the world. There are impressive records, in which it is confirmed that the annual profits in the country oscillate between 50 billion dollars. And of course as expected … hamburgers have unleashed all kinds of curiosities and madness, such is the case the magnificent story about the biggest hamburger in the world.

Although many claim that hamburgers were invented in the United States out of their own pride, there are fairly accurate references that support their origin in Hamburg, Germany Hence the name! In fact it is believed that they were born as part of a recipe from 1758, called “Hamburg sausage.” The truth is that over the years they have become one of the most popular and beloved foods in the world, finally we cannot deny that it is a dish that has evolved over time and that we have all enjoyed in more than one chance.

The wonderful story of the biggest hamburger in the world!

The story is great, Mallie’s Sports Grill & Bar in Detroit is a small restaurant that took on the task of recognizing this succulent dish in a very special way, by creating the version of the largest cheeseburger in the world: with a weight of 1,794 pounds (a little over 813 kg) Impressive! They say it took four years to plan how to cook and execute this delicious monstrosity and it is indeed on the menu. Of course this feat led them to break the world record, without question.

The owner of the restaurant, Steven Mallie, started the challenge by creating a 10 pound hamburger, which for some will sound insignificant and it is not, finally it is a hamburger of almost 5 kg! Over the years he continued to be passionate about the subject and by 2008, he had developed a taste for competitive burger creation. It is worth mentioning that that year, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized a 138-pound hamburger created in a Japanese restaurant and gave it the title of the largest burger sold commercially. After losing the title Mallie vowed to regain his crown as literally the king of hamburgers.

The rest is history as in 2017, Mallie achieved the victory she longed for by cooking 2,000 pounds of raw meat on a custom grill. The hamburger was covered with 300 pounds of cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles and lettuce, in addition to a very impressive way there is data in which it is endorsed that only the bun, donated by Michigan Bread Company weighed 250 pounds. When it was finally built, the hamburger was one meter high and one and a half meters wide, and of course it is a completely edible product.

Oddly enough, this majestic burger isn’t a one-time gimmick – the nearly 1,800-pound burger is a menu item at Mallie’s restaurant. And of course if you want to order it you will need to request it from the restaurant with three days in advance and shelling out $ 7,799For those interested, it is better to ask for it on a truly special occasion.

Fortunately Mallie, doesn’t believe in food waste and they made sure to get the most of their great sculpture. Customers had the opportunity to sample the burger throughout the day of service, plus leftover food was turned into taco meat and donated to local shelters. Also, as a pretty adorable piece of information at the time, Maille stated that created the hamburger in honor of his late wife, who passed away after battling breast cancer, and as a birthday present for her two daughters.

