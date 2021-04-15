Buonarrigo is the new WBA FEDEBOL light heavyweight champion

By Yesica Palmetta

(See the highlights of the combat)

In a fight carried out at a distance of nine rounds on the Argentine stage, two local fighters disputed the regional belt of the World Boxing Association of the medium heavy division that was vacant.

The one who emerged triumphant, and by unanimous decision of the judges, was Abraham “Turco” Buonarrigo, a young prospect who had to overcome a difficult opponent with great experience like compatriot Wenceslao Mansilla. This has been the main attraction of an evening held on Saturday night there in Villa Gobernador Galvez, Santa Fe province, Argentina, and which had former world champion Juan Carlos Reveco as co-star.

Buonarrigo conquered his first title that positions him in the race to go for greater challenges. This tough and experienced rival; Mansilla, gave the young man from the province of Mendoza, Argentina, an opportunity to test himself, since Mansilla has to his credit a fierce fighting style, accustomed to putting his opponents in trouble through pressure and leads I get shocks abroad that have been worth a lot. In addition, Mansilla was a super middleweight Latin champion of the World Boxing Organization.

In a good technical use of both the ring and the accurate blows, Buonarrigo managed to overcome with a good performance Mansilla who put him in difficulties only for the fifth round but quickly, the Mendoza, resumed his boxing walk until he stayed with the victory.

At age 26 and with a total of nine wins, of which seven have been before the limit, and a single loss, Abraham Buonarrigo is advancing firmly after achieving the first belt of his career: the FEDEBOL light heavyweight of the World Boxing Association .