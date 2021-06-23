bundled editors want a reward for using their news

The publishers association intensifies its legal battle against Google. With 26,779 authors and 2,402 publishers, CEDRO is the organization that represents the rights of authors and publishers of books, magazines and other media and publications. Now they have announced a lawsuit against Google before Competition for “abuse of a dominant position in the market for news aggregation and digital advertising.”

CEDRO, on behalf of the authors it represents, maintains that Google is conducting a “abusive activity through Google Discover”. A service to discover news implemented on Android mobiles and a source of access to the news of thousands of users.

Google Discover in the crosshairs of rights associations

If at the end of 2014 Google News closed, now Google Discover is the tool that is in the spotlight of associations such as CEDRO. “To date, the search engine refuses to pay newspaper and magazine publishers for the use of articles in your aggregator, in breach of the provisions of article 32.2 of our Intellectual Property Law “, explains Jorge Corrales, CEO of CEDRO. A use that” directly harms the rest of aggregators who do comply with the law and remunerate newspaper publishers, “he explains. Corrales.

It is not the first time that the association has targeted Discover. Last November, the same organization announced a lawsuit against Google, demanding a payment of 1.1 million euros in copyright concepts.

As they explain from CEDRO, Discover “has dramatic consequences for the diversity of the press, since this platform is replacing in the value chain of the journalistic sector the role that publishers play, both in its advertising dimension and, now, in the dissemination of contents and their corresponding income “. A platform through which CEDRO has already requested payment for royalties since its launch at the end of 2016.

Google expresses not having received any official complaint

In response to Engadget, Google sources indicate that “We cannot make any statement about the complaint as we have not received any official notification by the National Markets and Competition Commission and we have not seen the details of it. However, as we have stated to CEDRO on multiple occasions, Discover is not a content aggregator. “

From Google they defend that they are “one of the greatest financial supports for journalism in the world” and that 12.1 million euros have already been invested in Spain to support projects by Spanish publishers.

The announcement of CEDRO’s lawsuit coincides with the opening of an official investigation by the European Union on Google to see if they have taken advantage of user data to favor their advertising technology.

