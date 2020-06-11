Almost a week ago, the Itch.io website appealed to its creators, looking for people for an initiative. More than 1000 creators have contributed to make possible, to this day, the largest bundle to date, and all for a good cause. This is the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality.

The definitive bundle

What is the bundle? A set of video games, assets, stories, books, songs, videos, and board games. How many do you have With more than 1000 creators, to this day (and games are still coming) it has more than 1500 products, some of them being bundles themselves. An absolute madness where, although it is true that not everything is quality, we are going to be serious: the objective of this is not to sell you a game. The goal of Itch.io and all these creators is to get you, me, and as many people as possible to pay the best, even the minimum of $ 5, for the cause they have chosen.

All the money raised, already reaching more than 4 million dollars, will go to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Community Bail Fund, each taking 50%. From Akihabara we are not much of this, but from here I make the appeal: Pay it, please. Buy this bundle, even if it is for the minimum price. The amount of effort, dedication, and altruism that is taking up each project within this initiative deserves praise, love, and support from the entire community. Because if we all collaborate, if we all shoulder our shoulders in the face of adversity, we are stronger. And we can with everything.

And what projects does this wonderful Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality? I am going to make here a selection of no more and no less than 30 games, thirty projects that, per se, would already cost more than € 100 and that you can find here thanks to the will of their creators. Let’s go there!

Overland

A turn-based survival and strategy game where we play a group of survivors in a devastated America. In true Oregon Trail style, in Overland every action has its consequence and you must be worth it to survive in this procedurally generated world.

Night in the Woods

One of those games that leave no one indifferent. A game about life itself, about how time changes us, how to try to find ourselves again and the world evolves around us without us noticing. Night in the Woods is a true wonder, without a doubt.

A Short Hike

The first of the two games that I am going to comment on climbing mountains. In A Short Hike we should simply take a walk. Reaching the top is our decision, just like how we made this little trip. Do you remember wholesome games? One of the best exponents of it.

Light blue

Here we climb another mountain, but with a much deeper meaning. Overcome our fears, move forward and discover yourself. These are the reasons that made Madelaine to climb Celeste Mountain and try to overcome the ghosts of the past.

Minit

What if you only had one minute to save the world? Something similar happens in Minit, where a curse accompanies us and we will have only a minute to advance before going back in this adventure and puzzle game. Will you get over it?

Loot Rascals

I’m not sure how to explain its game system, but I’m going to try. In Loot Rascals we handle an alien in an alien amusement park invaded by aliens (take it now), being an action game where the cards we equip will be our attack weapons in a game by squares … It is very very rare, so better that you see it yourselves, because it is worth it.

Democratic Socialism Simulator

With a cut similar to the well-known Reigns, Democratic Socialism Simulator is a card and election game. On this occasion, we are the first American socialist president and, therefore, we will have to lead the country facing a series of challenges. If you liked Reigns you cannot miss this one.

Nuclear Throne

Great game. Rogue-like manual with a backing soundtrack, all super well assembled and packed directly into your closest bundle. Seriously, Nuclear Throne is one of the games that came out influenced by The Binding of Isaac that I liked the most and a punch on the table for those who hesitate to buy it.

Far from Noise

Another of those titles that delight indie lovers in its purest essence. Far From Noise puts us in a difficult situation: we are hanging out of nowhere on a cliff. And from there, the magic happens in this incredible conversational adventure.

Task for Kampas

For lovers of old school shooters they also have their share of the pie with Task for Kampas. A frenetic rhythm, crazy colors and a good soundtrack. We don’t need anything else in this vertical shoot’em up.

Fortune 499

We go to work, but not to a normal job. We are fortune tellers and our job is to make our company triumph over others by predicting their actions and therefore improving our reactions. Clairvoyance will be your only tool in Fortune 499, a strange simulator of, well, I guess, with hints of RPG.

Bleed 1 and 2

A side action game like the good arcades of yesteryear. Well, two to be exact. Bleed and Bleed 2 are frenzied games where your reflexes are put to the test, especially as the game progresses, where the levels of difficulty… well, better try it and you already say so.

OneShot

OneShot is one of those games that had been pending to catch me for a long time. In it we have to save the world by recovering the Sun, a new star for heaven on an adventure trip with touches of action and terror. I have not tried it, but the pixel-art, the soundtrack and what I have heard about it do not leave it at all bad.

Super Hexagon

Blessed rhythm games, especially when they’re as addicting as this one. In Super Hexagon it’s simple: we move and dodge things. I don’t think it goes without saying.

Gnog

A puzzle game where we must play with huge toys. I am not very clear that it goes beyond this, because I have not been able to play Gnog yet, but it is another one of those that I have heard very well about him and that, of course, has given me crazy desire to play.

Silicon Zeroes

Another puzzle game, but this one touches me especially for my profession. Silicon Zeroes is a game of assembling computers through more than 70 puzzles where players can get an idea of ​​how a CPU works inside. Curious at least.

A normal lost phone

A game of exploration of a mobile phone where we must discover what has happened to its owner. The game often questions very hot topics, such as homophobia, depression or finding yourself. A normal lost phone is a very interesting trip to take.

Dreaming Sarah

I fed on these games as a teenager: horror games that looked like they were taken from RPGMaker or similar. Dreaming Sarah is a surreal horror game with platforms where we must advance to end the nightmare that awaits us.

Golf peaks

A game of golf puzzles where we have to hit the ball to the hole. The grace is in the obstacles of the way and in being able to complete each puzzle of Golf Peaks in the shortest possible time. Very funny.

The King’s Bird

I liked this game, but unfortunately I played it on Switch where an error prevents reaching the last world. The King’s Bird is a beautiful platform player and quite bloody at times who, once you get the hang of the mechanics, is quite satisfactory.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!

Another similar to the flash games I played in high school in computer classes. A cooking game in the purest Cooking Mama style but faster and more addictive. Here you must follow three basic rules: Cook, Serve, Delicious!

Moon

I’m not going to lie: I don’t know what the game is about but the trailer has sold me outrageously well. It looks like a puzzle game with a very careful visual style, if not the best I’ve seen in the bundle. I will have to try Luna very soon to remove the thorn.

Flux

Like the previous one, this one is sold by the trailer. From what I understand, Flux is a game with Hack’n Slash touches with a lot of variety as well as mini-games, with which we can buy cosmetic items to improve our character. You have to try it.

Octodad: Dadliest Catch

Another well-known game on the list. Who has not ever seen, by chance, a video of some youtuber doing the shrimp with this game? Octodad: Dadliest Catch is a game where a humanoid octopus marries and forms a family and, with the rarest controls in the world, we must move it forward in its day to day. It is hilarious.

Reky

One of the latest games in the entire bundle. Reky is a logical puzzle game in a minimalist environment. I haven’t tried it, but it looks very challenging and entertaining given the reviews I’ve seen of it.

Oxenfree

A piece of graphic mystery adventure where we control a young woman investigating an island with her stepbrother. It is one of the best made of all time, I only have good words for Oxenfree. Play it.

Peak-8

This is not a game per se but a virtual machine that allows prototyping on a small and compact machine. It has both a graphic and sound editor and allows you to do everything for 2D games. Pico-8 for example has a version of Celeste that can even be played within the complete game, to give you an idea. Blessed Lua.

Retrace

The second bundle game I played. Retrace is a novel visual where, in true Zero Escape style, we must solve the mystery of where we are and escape from there. Very cool and quite short too.

Mini Ghost

Prequel to Ghost 1.0, in Mini Ghost we control… well, a mini version of the protagonist of Ghost 1.0 on her mission. Playable it seems more Megaman than its older sister, but it maintains those touches that make me love them both.

The last reason

We have thirty-one games, thirty-one good reasons to buy the Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality. And the last one? The last is to support a good cause. 1500 games, 1000 content creators, a common cause. They are 5 $, the games are the least here, but do it to help. Help eliminate racism, open people’s eyes. The decision is yours,