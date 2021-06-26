Bundesliga: When does the calendar for the 2021/2022 season start?

The current Bundesliga champion, Bayern Munich, will open the new 2021/2022 season when he visits Borussia Mönchengladbach on August 13, this after knowing the German championship calendar.

The schedule presented this Friday by the German Soccer League (DFL) will begin with the meeting of the Bavarians, nine times first division champions, led by their brand-new coach, Julian Nagel, while Gladbach will also coach coach, Adi Hütter.

The runners-up, Leipzig, will visit Mainz, and Borussia Dortmund, fourth in the last edition, will host Eintracht Frankfurt, which they left out of the Champions League.

Wolfsburg, third, start at home to the promoted Bochum, while Greuther Fürth, the other newcomer from the lower division, will visit Stuttgart.

Bundesliga Matchday 1: B. Mönchengladbach-Bayern B. Dortmund-Eintracht Wolfsburg-Bochum Union Berlin-Bayer Leverkusen Stuttgart-Greuther Fürth Mainz 05-RB Leipzig Ausgburg-Hoffenheim Arminia Bielefeld-Freiburg Köln-Hertha