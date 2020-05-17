The German will be the first of the big leagues to play football again after the break due to the coronavirus. The last match was played on March 7

Bundesliga restarts activities

Regeneration, May 16, 2020. Germany’s soccer restart activities, it is the first lig that returns to the pig after the emergence of the coronavirus in Europe.

The last game that was played was on March 7 with Borussia de Mönchengladbach-Borussia Dortmund.

Same that ended with a 1-2 victory for the yellows thanks to goals from Thorgan Hazard, brother of the Madrid player, and Achraf, player on loan from the Whites.

The Bundesliga Aritz Gabilondo points out that it is the tournament with the most average audience, the cheapest tickets and the fastest football.

Style.

If La Liga is the technique and the Premier is the physicist, lA Bundesliga is speed. It plays fast. Transitions are devilish.

– «The vocation to attack and counterattack allows very open games, with goals. Klopp and Tuchel are the last exponent of this school »he assures.

Giant

There is a clear dominator called Bayern Munich, which has won 29 titles and the last seven in a row.

But it was not always like this. Bayern played in the second division and the title has been distributed widely (there are 29 different champions).

The author says that in addition to the Bavarians, in the last 20 years Dortmund, Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen, Sttutgart, Kaiserlautern have won …

Young boys.

Germany is an ideal place to warm up the young footballer. See Carvajal in his day or now Achraf.

Aritz mentions that the list of talents is endless: Sancho, Haaland, Reyna, Davies, Zirkzee, Upamecano, Nkunku, Dani Olmo, Rashica, Havertz, Nübel, McKennie, Waldschmidt, Paulinho, Cunha, Thuram …

Cultures.

What team are they from? Each one has its idiosyncrasy.

Schalke is the the miners ‘club, the Berlin union the workers’ club, Bayern was created by the players themselves.

It also relates that the Dortmund grew out of a parish, big companies like Volkswagen, Red Bull or Bayer raised Wolfsburg, Leipzig and Leverkusen …

Harrow.

If the public will be missed in any league It is in Germany. It is, in fact, the one with the highest average attendance in Europe: 43,300 per game.

– «Tickets cost on average between 15.20 and 70.60 euros. A beer and a puppy, 6.50. Everything focused on the fan, “he says.