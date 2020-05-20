The German teams will keep a minute of silence and will wear a black ribbon during Dates 27 and 28 in memory of the thousands who have taken the coronavirus.

It goes for those who left …

The deathly victims who has left the Covid-19 pandemic in the world will be remembered and honored by Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 in their days 27 and 28, in whichand a minute of silence will be observed before the start of the matches and the teamsuipos will wear a black ribbon in the game shirt.

#Bundesliga und 2. Bundesliga werden vor den Begegnungen der kommenden beiden Spieltage der Opfer der # Corona-Pandemie gedenken ➡️ https://t.co/opBUipuRFB pic.twitter.com/ssixpU76kg – DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga (@DFL_Official) May 20, 2020

“The spread of the coronavirus has already claimed many lives around the world. ANDThe German professional soccer would like to express its condolences in the next two days“He expressed in an official statement Christian Seifert, spokesperson for the German Soccer League (DFL).

The DFL confirms that before all the #Bundesliga and 2. # Bundesliga matches, on the next matchday, there will be a minute of silence in honor of the # Covid_19 victims. pic.twitter.com/IzoPKB9EOG – World Soccer (@iFutbola) May 20, 2020

The Teutonic tournament it resumed last weekend behind closed doors and under a strict security protocol to safeguard the health not only of the players, but also of technical bodies and staff of the 36 teams in the top two categories.

Highlights from Dortmund’s biggest #Revierderby win since 1966 🔥🎥 pic.twitter.com/gg0HerYImN – Bundesliga English (@Bundesliga_EN) May 20, 2020

“Similarly, we want to express our eternal thanks and recognition to all who are involved in the health sector and those fighting against the effects of the pandemic“Added the also executive director of the Bundesliga.

The coronavirus testing in German clubs it will remain week by week until the end of the season, which will lock with the end of the German cup, next July 4th.

(With information from Notimex)