BERLIN, Apr 6 (.) – Bundesliga teams were allowed to return to training on Monday and some chose to divide their footballers into small groups amid stringent measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The competition has been suspended for almost a month and the German Soccer League (DFL) has said the ban will remain in effect for the major divisions until at least April 30.

However, the clubs received the go-ahead to resume training and champion Bayern Munich decided to divide their players into small groups to minimize the risk of infection.

“All health guidelines are being met,” the club said in a statement. “Obviously training is closed to the public. FC Bayern is asking fans to follow the guidelines and please do not go to the team’s training center.”

Germany has seen the number of infected people rise to over 100,000 this weekend and the death toll is nearly 1,600.

Despite the resumption of training, the DFL made it clear last week that it was not known whether or when the season would resume.

(Report by Karolos Grohmann. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)