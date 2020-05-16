Germany.- With the encouragement to the limit to return to the fields, the Argentine midfielder Santiago Ascacibar of the Hertha Berlin Club assured this day that he is not afraid of catching coronavirus during the return to the Bundesliga, since he trusts the protocols that the League has accomplished.

The former Estudiantes La Plata player expressed his excitement and anxiety in the hours before the game that his team will play against Hoffenheim on Saturday, May 16, the Tel Aviv media in Berlin said in a talk.

I’m not afraid of catching it, not at all. We do two tests a week and that leaves me alone, both me and my colleagues. The authorities have taken all necessary measures to protect us. I am looking forward and with all the energy to play again. Everything is lived with great intensity, ”he explained.

Ascacibar was very positive for the game, and promised that he would not change his style of play in the face of the danger of catching the virus: “I am going to play in the same way that I always played, it is what I feel that it is necessary to do. Once The game started and you get in touch with the ball, you forget all the problems. “

“I’m not afraid of catching it, we do two tests a week and that leaves me alone. All the necessary measures were taken to protect us. My family is calm because they know how they handle themselves here in Germany,” said Santiago #Ascacibar from #HerthaBerlin pic.twitter.com/awW6tPEvG4 – gaston (@pablogaudio)

May 13, 2020

The 23-year-old returned to training with Hertha Berlin six weeks ago, however group practice started last week, so they already have a bit of a rhythm to get back to playing soccer like before.

Every day we find out something new. The trip will be in two buses to respect the distances. In the concentration we cannot serve ourselves the food, only the responsible people who accompany the team can do it. And in common places we have to move around with a chinstrap, “he said.

The Argentine also appreciated the sanitary procedure of the German authorities to enable the return of the Bundesliga, which will be taken as a litmus test for the rest of the leagues in the world.

All necessary measures were taken to protect us, we will be the first major league to play again and all eyes will be on us. As soon as everything goes well, several will take us as an example, “he assumed.

