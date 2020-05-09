The Bundesliga starts again on May 16. It will do so under parameters that have nothing to do with the way football was lived before the health crisis caused by the coronavirus. .

05/09/2020

Act at 19:37

CEST

SPORT.ES

The new regulations have been released through the name ‘Hygiene, disinfection and distancing regulations’ and have been drawn up by the German football authorities, who have already sent the document to all clubs, players, coaches and assistants. In fact, the foreign footballers who play the Bundesliga have received the regulation in their own language.

According to this information, the regulations expressly prohibit teams from entering the field of play together. Then they can join the field of play. In addition, they will not be able to touch the hands between the soccer players when there is a goal and during its celebration. On the other hand, Players who are on the bench must all wear a mask while remaining as substitutes. Finally, among the new rules that will govern Teutonic football is also to greet each other by shaking hands when the match ends.

These are some of the points, but there are more. For example, the day before each game the players will be tested. In the concentration hotel they will have individual rooms and each player will be responsible for their cleaning and hygiene. The number of assistants per team is also limited to twenty people, while there will only be four ball boys. The water bottles will be individual and will bear the name of each footballer. The food for them will arrive packaged and sanitized and they advise players to shower at home or at the hotel.

On the other hand, communication with the press will also be different, since press conferences will be held electronically. The post match press conferences will be telematic. If, in spite of everything, a positive test is made for coronavirus, those affected will be isolated and quarantined.

.