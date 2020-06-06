Córdoba advanced in the 7th minute to the home draw, Schick in the 20th, Nkunku in the 38th and Werner in the 50th turned the scoreboard. Modeste in 55 cut differences and Dani Olmo in 57 scored the final 2-4. GERMANY. BUNDESLIGA, 29th DAY

Friday 29.05.2020

20:30 FREIBURG-BAYER LEVERKUSEN 0-1

Saturday 05.30.2020

15:30 HERTHA BERLIN-AUGSBURG 2-0

15:30 MAINZ 05-HOFFENHEIM 0-1

15:30 SCHALKE 04-WERDER BREMEN 0-1

15:30 WOLFSBURG-EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 1-2

18:30 BAYERN-FORTUNA DÜSSELDORF 5-0

Sunday 31.05.2020

15:30 BORUSSIA MG-UNION BERLIN 4-1

18:00 PADERBORN 07-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1-6

Monday 01.06.2020

20:30 COLONIA-RB LEIPZIG 2-4 GERMANY. BUNDESLIGA, POSTPONED 25TH CONFERENCE

WERDER BREMEN-EINTRACHT FRANKFURT CLASSIFICATION:

BAYERN 67

BORUSSIA DORTMUND 60

RB LEIPZIG 58

BORUSSIA MG 56

BAYER LEVERKUSEN 56

WOLFSBURG 42

HOFFENHEIM 42

FREIBURG 38

HERTHA BERLIN 38

SCHALKE 04 37

COLONY 34

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 32

AUGSBURG 31

UNION BERLIN 31

MAINZ 05 28

FORTUNA DÜSSELDORF 27

WERDER BREMEN 25

PADERBORN 07 19

