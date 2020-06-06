Córdoba advanced in the 7th minute to the home draw, Schick in the 20th, Nkunku in the 38th and Werner in the 50th turned the scoreboard. Modeste in 55 cut differences and Dani Olmo in 57 scored the final 2-4.
GERMANY. BUNDESLIGA, 29th DAY
Friday 29.05.2020
20:30 FREIBURG-BAYER LEVERKUSEN 0-1
Saturday 05.30.2020
15:30 HERTHA BERLIN-AUGSBURG 2-0
15:30 MAINZ 05-HOFFENHEIM 0-1
15:30 SCHALKE 04-WERDER BREMEN 0-1
15:30 WOLFSBURG-EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 1-2
18:30 BAYERN-FORTUNA DÜSSELDORF 5-0
Sunday 31.05.2020
15:30 BORUSSIA MG-UNION BERLIN 4-1
18:00 PADERBORN 07-BORUSSIA DORTMUND 1-6
Monday 01.06.2020
20:30 COLONIA-RB LEIPZIG 2-4
GERMANY. BUNDESLIGA, POSTPONED 25TH CONFERENCE
WERDER BREMEN-EINTRACHT FRANKFURT
CLASSIFICATION:
BAYERN 67
BORUSSIA DORTMUND 60
RB LEIPZIG 58
BORUSSIA MG 56
BAYER LEVERKUSEN 56
WOLFSBURG 42
HOFFENHEIM 42
FREIBURG 38
HERTHA BERLIN 38
SCHALKE 04 37
COLONY 34
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT 32
AUGSBURG 31
UNION BERLIN 31
MAINZ 05 28
FORTUNA DÜSSELDORF 27
WERDER BREMEN 25
PADERBORN 07 19
/ * Settaggio delle variabili * /
var menunav = 'europe';
var indirizzo = window.location.pathname.split ("https://www.todomercadoweb.es/");
var word = '';
if (word == '') word = getQueryParam ('word');
zone var = "default";
var azione = "read";
var idsezione = "13";
var titolo_art = "Bundesliga, RB Leipzig wins in Cologne (2-4)";
var sezione_art = "Europe";
var now = 'June 6 pray 10:18';
var squadra = "";
/ * Settaggio della searchbar (with titoletto) * /
var searchbar = false;
if (indirizzo[1]! = '' && word == '') searchbar = indirizzo[1].replace (/ - / gi, "") .replace (/ _ / gi, "") .toUpperCase ();
else if (azione == 'search') {
searchbar = "Search";
if (word! = false && word! = '') searchbar = searchbar + 'for' + word.toUpperCase ()
} else if (azione == 'contatti') searchbar = azione.toUpperCase ();
indirizzo = indirizzo[1].replace ('-', '');
if (word == false) word = '';
/ * Asynchronous cartoon degli social script (version this comments your main_all.js) * /
if (("read" == azione || "media" == azione) && euPubConsentExists) {var scripts =["//connect.facebook.net/it_IT/all.js#xfbml=1"];! function (e) {for (var t = 0, a = e.length; a> t; t ++) {var o = document.createElement ("script"); o.type = "text / javascript", or .async =! 0, o.src = e[t]; var r = document.getElementsByTagName ("script")[0]; r.parentNode.insertBefore (o, r)}} (scripts)}
function lazyImage (id)
{
var imgs = document.getElementById (id);
if (imgs! == undefined && imgs! == null)
{
var img = imgs.getElementsByTagName ('IMG');
if (img! == undefined && img! == null && img.length> 0)
{
for (var i = 0; i