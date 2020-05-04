The German Football League (DFL), regulator of the first and second divisions, has confirmed that their matches will be suspended until further notice as long as the pandemic continues on COVID-19, but it has agreed to pay the premiums for television broadcasts in advance.

As reported this Thursday Christian Seifert, executive director of the DFL, the 36 clubs competing in the two divisions of the Bundesliga they will be “ready” as soon as the politicians set the date to resume.

Seifert has been cautious about the new dates. “It would be presumptuous, it is not appropriate and it does not depend on us”, he stressed after recalling that the German chancellor, Angela Merkel will meet on April 30 with the prime ministers of the federal states.

“It is not up to us if we can play. And, if so, when,” added Seifert. “It is only up to us to create the framework conditions. We have several options for the calendar, “he continued.

In addition, Seifert has commented that playing matches the first weekend of May “is not realistic”; but what if the Government decides that it can be on May 9, then the footballers will be “ready” for that date.

The clubs seem to be in one safer financial situation, since Seifert has highlighted the agreement reached with “almost all” the media for advance payment of the premiums on television that were still pending.

“Agreements have also been reached on how to deal with the situation if the season cannot be ended. It is also clear that if the season did not resume, certain mechanisms will be used to return the money “, added Seifert.

After the DFL general assembly, a medical and sanitary concept for the organization in the stadiums has been presented. “The Bundesliga makes coronavirus tests worth 500,000 euros available to the health system”, he specified in a press release.

Likewise, the DFL has explained that “the third division and women’s football receive 7.5 million euros from a solidarity fund”, in order to mitigate the impact of the economic crisis after the paralysis of sports activity throughout the country.

