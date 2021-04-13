Bundesliga: Mino Raiola sends ‘dart’ to Borussia Dortmund over the Haaland issue

The representative of the Norwegian striker Erling haaland, Mino Raiola, said on Monday that Borussia Dortmund has informed him that it does not intend to sell the footballer when this season ends.

The sports director of the Dortmund, Michael Zorc, “has made it clear to me that he is not going to sell it this summer,” Raiola said in statements to the German portal Sport1.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul could mark the return of the fans to the Azteca Stadium

“I am not of the same opinion, but I respect him,” said the representative, who recently visited several European clubs, including Barcelona and Real Madrid, and some from the English league, together with the player’s father, Alf-Inge. Haaland.

⚠️ ️ RAIOLA: “DORTMUND made it clear to us that they DO NOT want to SELL HAALAND this summer” “I respect it, but it DOES NOT mean that I automatically AGREE”. (Via SPORT1) Tonight at 12, @elchiringuitotv! pic.twitter.com/bQp5f6mld4 – El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 12, 2021

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: The Young Classic, the advanced final that will define several records

“There is no war between us and Dortmund, by no means,” said Raiola, and stated that he has been discussing the case with his client’s club.

Haaland, 20, has a contract with Dortmund until 2024. He is the team’s top scorer, with whom he has scored 21 goals in the current Bundesliga