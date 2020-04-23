All the competent bodies have been working since mid-March to find a formula for soccer to resume and to end the season. It is not easy. The barriers that the coronavirus they are the main headache for everyone. There are not a few soccer players who warn that they are not going to put sport before health. And then the calendar. Achieve fit and finish the course without compromising the next one. An odyssey.

The big leagues, the UEFA and the Association of European Clubs are already committing to finish the national championships before July 31st. Germany may be the first country to return to competition. They have been training for weeks between strict security measures and since German Federation They already plan the return to the competition, always with the predisposition to do it behind closed doors.

The Bundesliga has prepared and published a report of 41 pages with the guidelines that must be followed for soccer to roll again in the German country. The minimum conditions that would be needed in each game for it to work perfectly with all the necessary security and prevention to resume football after the crisis caused by the pandemic.

The estimates are not at all rosy as they estimate that for this, each game behind closed doors, would need a minimum of 322 people in the stadium: From players and coaching staff, to security and medical personnel. Each match that is played must have a figure greater than 300 people in order to play normally, although according to this report, they would be divided into zones, of about 100 individuals in each of them.

For example, in the zone 1, the closest to the pitch, would be the 22 players, the 18 replacements, three photographers, four ball boys, security personnel (4), medical equipment (4) and hygiene against viruses (4), referee team (5), VAR room (15) and technical bodies (20) for a total of 98 people. The others, like the zone two (four police officers, two firefighters, ten journalists, five stadium operators, among others), would have some 115 people while the zone 3 (security personnel, tv technicians or VAR) with some 109.

These would be minimums established by the Bundesliga. Obviously, in each country the legislation could change depending on the measures of their respective governments. In the report of the German competition, for example, very strict measures regarding the schedules are also established. Starting everything to rise from eight in the morning so that the meeting begins at 15:30 hours. Beyond the obvious distancing measures.