Bundesliga matchday 31: FC Augsburg match preview

04/22/2021 at 8:30 PM CEST

Next Friday at 20:30 the match of the thirty-first day of the Bundesliga will be played, in which we will see the Augsburg and to Cologne in the Wwk arena.

The FC Augsburg faces wanting to recover points in the match that corresponds to the thirty-first day after suffering a defeat against him Eintracht Frankfurt in the previous match by a score of 2-0. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won in nine of the 30 games played to date in the Bundesliga, with a streak of 29 goals for and 44 against.

On the visitors’ side, the Cologne won the victory against the RB Leipzig during their last match of the competition (2-1), with a goal from Jonas hector, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of FC Augsburg. Before this match, the Cologne he had won in six of the 30 games played in the Bundesliga this season and has scored 54 goals against 29 in favor.

Regarding the performance in his stadium, the FC Augsburg He has won five times, has lost six times and has drawn four times in 15 games played so far, which means that he is not taking advantage of home games to add a good point income to his pocket. In the role of visitor, the Cologne He has won four times and drawn three times in his 15 games so far, so he will have to give it his all in the stadium of the FC Augsburg to get more points away from home.

The two rivals have met before in the Wwk arena, in fact, the numbers show two losses and three draws in favor of the FC Augsburg. In turn, the locals have a total of seven consecutive games undefeated against this rival in the Bundesliga. The last match they played on Augsburg and the Cologne in the competition was in January 2021 and ended with a score of 0-1 in favor of the Augsburg.

Analyzing the situation of these teams in the Bundesliga qualifying table, we can see that the FC Augsburg they are ahead of the visiting team with a seven-point lead. The locals, before this game, are in twelfth place with 33 points in the standings. On the other hand, the visitors have 26 points and occupy the seventeenth position in the tournament.