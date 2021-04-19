Bundesliga matchday 30: previous match Arminia Bielefeld

04/19/2021 at 8:32 PM CEST

This Tuesday at 20:30 at the Schücoarena the faces will be seen Arminia and the Schalke in the match that corresponds to matchday 30 of the Bundesliga.

The Arminia Bielefeld arrives at the thirtieth meeting with the intention of improving their numbers in the competition after having drawn 0-0 against the FC Augsburg in his last game. Since the beginning of the competition, the hosts have won in seven of the 29 games played to date in the Bundesliga with a figure of 22 goals in favor and 46 against.

For his part, Schalke 04 he was defeated 4-0 in the last match he played against the SC Freiburg, so he hopes to end his losing streak and guide his career in the tournament. Of the 29 games he has played in this Bundesliga season, the Schalke 04 he has won two of them with 18 goals for and 75 against.

As a local, the Arminia Bielefeld He has achieved statistics of five wins, nine losses and a draw in 15 games played in his stadium, so he will have to defend his goal very well if he does not want to lose more points in the championship. As a visitor, the Schalke 04 He has lost 10 times in his 14 games so far, so in theory it could be a favorable match for the Arminia Bielefeld add a positive result at home.

Previously there have been other clashes in the Schücoarena and the results are eight defeats and a draw in favor of the Arminia Bielefeld. The last time they faced the Arminia and the Schalke in this tournament it was in December 2020 and the match concluded with a score of 0-1 for the locals.

To this day, the Arminia Bielefeld is ahead in the standings with a difference of 14 points compared to its rival. The team of Frank Kramer he ranks in fifteenth place with 27 points on his scoreboard. On the other hand, the visitors are in eighteenth position with 13 points.