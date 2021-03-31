Bundesliga market values: Coman passes Lewandowski, Brandt devalued

59 updates

Transfermarkt has reviewed the market values ​​of 59 Bundesliga players and this time Bayern Munich is one of the teams that rises the most, quite the opposite of Borussia Dortmund whose players register some devaluations.

Kingsley Coman is one of the three professionals who receives a bonus of 10 million euros, which goes from 55 million to 65 million euros, a new record in his career. Coman is being a regular footballer in the Bavarian team since this season they are respecting his injuries.

With six goals and 13 assists in all competitions, the 24-year-old French winger surpasses world star Robert Lewandowski for the first time in terms of market value, whom he was able to surpass for the first time in terms of market value. The Pole retains his value of 60 million euros, an exceptional figure for a 32-year-old player, and stars in a season that will remain in the history books.

The first revaluation since his signing for Bayern falls on Leroy Sané, which rises from 60 million to 70 million euros.

Julian Brandt’s value is cut in half

A completely opposite situation is suffered by Borussia Dortmund player Julian Brandt. Since his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen in summer 2019, the 24-year-old attacking midfielder’s market value has halved, from € 50 million to € 25 million.

The devaluation is even greater in the case of this season’s signing Thomas Meunier (-6 to 12 million euros), who landed as a free agent in Dortmund after leaving PSG. Now he is a regular substitute, just like Brandt, and has not been able to make people forget the departure of Achraf Hakimi.

Borussia Dortmund: Spanish Mateu Morey reaches his record

In the gualdinegro box there are also some small improvements: Spanish right-back Mateu Morey (+4 to 7 million) and Mahmoud Dahoud (+2.5 to 11 million) enjoy a convincing season. Dortmund big stars Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho remain the two most valuable players in the Bundesliga.

