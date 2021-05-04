Bundesliga: Javi Martínez will leave FC Bayern Munich at the end of the season

The Bayern Munich confirmed this Tuesday that the Spanish Javi martinez He will leave the club at the end of the season, when the Navarrese ends his contract with the German team he joined in the 2012/2013 season.

“I have lived this club, I have given everything for it and I am happy for all the titles we achieved together. Bayern and their fans will always be in my heart. Thank you very much. Danke schön. Servus. We will see you,” said the player through from the club’s website.

On the side of the club, the president of the Board of Directors, Karl-Heinz RummeniggeHe recalled the arrival of the Navarrese to the club for a record sum of 40 million euros.

“It was a difficult decision when we signed Javi Martínez for 40 million euros, a sum that then broke all records for us,” Rummenigge said.

“The decision was completely successful. Javi brought a lot of quality to the team and humanly he was always wonderful,” he added.

Javi Martínez has since won the Bundesliga eight times with Bayern, going for the ninth, and twice -2013 and 2020- the treble by also winning the Champions League and the German Cup.

“Javi Martínez will always have a special place in the history of this club,” said President Herbert Hainer.

According to Hainer, Javi Martínez is “one of those personalities who make clear what FC Bayern stands for”

Former goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, a member of the Board of Directors and Rummenigge’s designated successor at the helm, said that “Javi was for nine years a key pillar of our team that had historic achievements in that time.

“So far every year German champion, twice the triple, two decisive goals in the European Super Cup. Thank you very much Javi,” said Kahn.

The sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, stated that “Javi’s success story is almost incomparable, precisely in the big games, starting with the 2013 Champions League final, he was a player who made the difference.”

