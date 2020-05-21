The return of the Bundesliga encourages other major tournaments, including Spanish. It is not uncommon for Germany to take the lead, it has done many things for years. The paradox is that this Bundesliga, the first to return, was the last to be born.

The League system was an English invention, like everything in the origins of football. It was born as far back as 1888 driven by increasing professionalism. The players wanted to win more and there were also more people eager to watch soccer. The friendlies no longer shot, the Cup offered few games and the idea came up to face the best, all against all, back and forth. Later, other countries followed the same path: amateurism, professionalism and the League. In Spain he was born for 28-29. In Italy, a year later. In France, in 1933.

In Germany, the official cult of amateur sport lasted longer, first because of the classical mentality, then because the national socialismus viewed professionalism badly. Players charged undercover compensation, but the system was reluctant to take that step. Regional championships were played (called bezirkligas in the Weimar Republic, gauligas in the Nazi period) whose winners faced each other until giving a national champion. In the Hitler years, gauligas multiplied like loaves and fishes as Germany widened in search of lebensraum. There were 16.

Germany did not yet have a League when it won the 1954 World Cup in that unforgettable “Miracle of Bern” final against Hungary from Puskas, Kocsis and Czibor. The manager of that champion team, Sepp Herberger, was an apostle of the creation of a national League. He had been an esteemed player who made up for his small size (they nicknamed him Squirrel), with genius, wit and perseverance. It was international several times. Hanging his boots, he trained his last club until he was assistant to the coach, Otto Nertz. The failure at the Berlin Games caused it to fall. Herberger succeeded him provisionally. He survived the puncture in the 1938 World Cup, in which he premiered a selection fruit of Anschluss, a mixture of Germans and Austrians that did not work.

Although he had belonged to the Nazi party, Herberger came out of the war on a simple “sympathizer” note and held office. Germany split and the eastern side, the GDR, created its League in 1949. Herberger, who had been advocating for a Reichsliga since the 1930s, thought that his new prestige would strengthen him and turned to the cause. He argued that the regional model limited growth, that professionalism had to be accepted without limits (by then there was a low salary ceiling), that there was a danger that Italy would take away its values. Paradoxically, the World Cup won by him was used against him. They said to him: if we are world champions it will be that we are doing well.

He insisted after the World Cup in Sweden, in which Germany was fourth. The hostess had made her selection conditioned by Italy, which only barely gave in to the seven Swedes who played in calcium, on the condition that if there was a Sweden-Italy they could not align. So it was then: the players who left their country were at the disposal of the buying club, and it was their grace that they could or could not play in the national team. In general, they were considered lost.

He had to pass the 1962 World Cup, in which Germany fell into the quarters, so that his claim was answered. By then Italy was already assaulting England (Hitchens, Law, John Charles and Baker) and Spain (Luis Suárez, Del Sol and Peiró), and began to delve into the German market with Haller and Schnellinger. Quite a few clubs backed the old Sepp’s fight.

The assembly of July 28, 1962 was tough. There were still many resistances: the tradition, the federal stamp of the country, the misgivings towards runaway professionalism and, above all, the medium or low clubs, which would see the oberligas (as they were now called the old gauligas) impoverished without the big ones. The Stuttgart president threatened a riot: “If those who want us to continue living in football’s Middle Ages torpedo the Bundesliga, we have already made our decision: a wild League.” Several major clubs backed him. The stance of strength worked, and the creation of the Bundesliga for the following season, the 63-64, was finally approved.

Among the 74 participating clubs in the five oberliges, 46 aspired to enter. It was necessary to select 16, chosen with a rational criteria, very German, with parameters that took into account the budgets and the results of the last ten years, giving more importance to recent years. Those chosen were Borussia from Dortmund, Cologne, Eintracht Braunschweig, Eintracht Frankurt, Kaiserslautern, Karlsruher, Hamburg, Hertha Berlin, Meidericher, Münich 1860, Nuremberg, Preussen Munster, Saarbrüken, Schalke 04, Stuttgart and Werder Bremen.

Bayern was left out. It fit by scales, but the organization decided that in the first edition no city had two teams, so that there were as many as possible, and Münich 1860 had a better score. Bayern rose in two years, already with Maier, Beckenbauer and Müller, who were the base of their glory.

The first day announced a tremendous success, with 300,000 spectators, an average of 37,000 per field. The first champion was Cologne, where there was still a survivor of the “Miracle of Bern”, Schaeffer. Weber and Overath were also there, who would be finalists of the 66 World Cup.

Colonia, champion of the first edition, before jumping onto the field in the last game.

Herberger, who for years had ceased to be the Squirrel to become the Old Fox, left the Selection in the hands of his second, Helmut Schöen, as early as 1964. The provisional of 1936 had lasted 28 years. His homework was done. German clubs began to become the coconuts, frequenting the finals of the European championships and also the titles. The feared mass flight of players did not occur, with the exception of Borussia Moenchengladbach, whose great team in the early 1970s dismantled Spain, taking Netzer, Stielike, Bonhof, Simonsen and Jansen, the latter two Danes. It was then a club of few possible. His stadium was so small that he used to play the European Cup in Düsseldorf at home. Then there were relevant staggered starts, such as Breitner, Schuster, Klinsmann, Matthaus, Magath, Kroos … But almost all the great German players have made the best of their careers in Germany. And about the power of his team there is no need to expand.

It was not until 74-75 that a Second Division was created. In 91-92, after reunification, the Bundesliga opened to its eastern half and entered the first two of its league 90-91. Even now, there are only two, and another two in second, from the old GDR. They are 4 of 36, a sign that the economic imbalance between the two areas persists. No team has managed to stay 57 years old. The last survivor of the founders was Hamburg, which came down two years ago. The super champion is Bayern, with 28 titles, to which another from the previous era adds.