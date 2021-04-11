Bundesliga: Haaland going through a slump with Dortmund

A goal from Ansgar Knauff Ten minutes from the end, he gave victory in Stuttgart to Borussia Dortmund (2-3), which returns them to the bid for the first places despite the drought of Erling haaland who has not scored six games.

Nineteen-year-old Knauff’s goal, which came in the second half, placed Edin Terzic’s side fifth, who host Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Mercedes Benz Arena duel took the local side after a quarter of an hour with Sasa Kalajdzic’s goal. Dortmund, misguided in the first half, improved after the break.

Jude Bellingham leveled at the start of the second and in minute 52, Marco Reus, a pass from Spaniard Mateu Morey, advanced the visitors who had to start over when Daniel Didavi managed to draw for Stuttgart.

It was ten minutes from time that Ansgar Knauff provided the winning goal for Borussia by receiving a ball from Haaland, who failed to score.

The victory takes Borussia Dortmund to fifth place although still far from Eintracht’s fourth place that gives access to the Champions League. He is seven points behind the Frankfurt team