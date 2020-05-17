The ball finally rolled: the German Bundesliga became the first major European league to resume this Saturday, a situation observed by everyone, but with a disturbing silence, that of the empty stands.

At the scheduled time, 13:30 GMT, the sound of the whistles became more noticeable than ever in Augsburg, Düsseldorf, Hoffenheim, Leipzig and Dortmund, giving goosebumps to all football lovers, who had been waiting for more than two months to watch a game when most tournaments were suspended in mid-March due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

First passes, first slogans of the coaches and first major clash at Borussia Dortmund-Schalke, the traditional Ruhr Derby, in which the former won 4-0.

The Norwegian Erling Haaland opened the way for Borussia Dortmund and signed the first goal of the new stage of the Bundesliga.

Soccer is back, although it is impossible to get completely excited, since the health crisis is visible everywhere.

Schalke players entered the Signal Iduna Park with masks, the ‘Yellow Wall’, the famous tribune of the old Westfalenstadion, was completely empty, without the presence of the thousands of fans who give that special color to the Dortmund matches and Even the substitute seats are only occupied one out of two.

This is what the Bundesliga stars expect in the rest of the weekend. The Bayern leader, who saw how Borussia Dortmund provisionally approached just one point, will play on Sunday in the Union Berlin field on this 26th day of the championship.

Without ceremony or music, the teams entered the court separately. There were no greetings between the players, nor children accompanying them.

In Leipzig, which hosted Freiburg (1-1 final), some players even kept the masks on during the warm-up.

That tie made Leipzig lose third place, to the benefit of Borussia Mönchengladbach, who in Saturday’s last game won 3 to 1 in Frankfurt.

In Dortmund, the atmosphere of the city had nothing to do with the usual on a game day, said an . journalist.

Several police vans were positioned, especially outside the train station, to avoid the concentration of fans. The police called to urge fans to stay home.

“Better games behind closed doors to slow the progression of the epidemic than a health catastrophe,” admitted Nicole Bartelt, 44, a Dortmund fan, recognizable for wearing the BVB jersey, who watched her team’s game at the home of some friends.

The coach of the Dortmund team, Lucien Favre, admitted after the defeat to Schalke that it was “very rare” to play with so much silence.

“We miss our audience very much,” he acknowledged.

Mirror for other championships

Pioneer in Europe among the great championships, the responsibility of showing the way rests with the Bundesliga: the success or failure of its attempt to retake and finish the competition can be decisive for the plans of other countries.

If he manages to contest the remaining nine games remaining, Germany will have shown the world that professional front-line sport can survive COVID-19, but a further interruption before the end would send a very negative message.

Players and coaching staff undergo regular testing and have had to be focused and isolated all this week.

Despite the slogans, some bad reflections left images not entirely consistent with the recommendations.

Among them, a kiss on the cheek of the Belgian player from Berlin Hertha Dedryck Boyata to his teammate Marko Grujic or the Brazilian Marcus Cunha, who put his thumb to his mouth after being hugged by teammates.

The return of football “is a good sign,” UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Saturday. “It is not only soccer. People are depressed by confinement and uncertainty. Soccer brings a certain normality and positive energy. It makes it easier to stay home when you can watch sport” on television, he told BeIn Sport channel.

But in Germany, a majority of public opinion is not in favor of this resumption of the championship: 56% of people asked about it in a poll this week were against it.

.