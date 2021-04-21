Bundesliga: Fans attack Schalke 04 players after relegation

The Schalke 04 players were greeted after the club’s relegation was consummated with egg throws and attacks from fans when they returned to Gelsenkrichen after having lost 1-0 to him Arminia Bielefeld.

This was reported by the police after the Schalke he simply said that some people had “overstepped the limits” in their acts of protest.

Also read: Sarah Kohan drives her fans crazy with ‘spicy’ photo in the garden

Some fans waited for the team bus, which was returning from the neighboring city of Bielefeld, close to the stadium.

“Eggs were thrown at the players who were also verbally attacked,” says a police statement.

Schalke said that they will never accept that the physical integrity of the players is threatened and that this was precisely what had happened the night before.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content