The German Bundesliga announced the elimination of the obligation to wear face masks for substitutes and members of the coaching staff of the teams that are on the bench or in the stands during the matches, as long as they are separated by 1.5 meters apart.

This was reported by the German Soccer League (DFL) and the German Federation (DFB) in a joint statement indicating that the modifications to the security plan have been accepted by the Ministry of Labor.

The fourth referee will also be exempted from wearing a mask and the statement recalls that the referees, like the players and members of the coaching staff, regularly undergo coronavirus tests.

In addition, the number of people who may be present in the stadiums has slightly increased.

The number of journalists, in addition to the representatives of those who have television rights, will rise from 13 to 26.

The changes will apply from the matches this weekend and are valid for the first, second and third Bundesligas, as well as for the women’s Bundesliga.

AT THE END

Bayern beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 with goals from Ivan Perisic and Robert Lewandowski, who both scored the victory in the second half at a time when the game had been difficult for the Bavarian team.

The party had two faces. A first part in which Bayern was able to thrash and a second in which Eintracht reacted and complicated the lives of those led by Hansi Flick.

Bayern only made one change from the starting lineup in Saturday’s win over Bayer Leverkusen and Croatian Ivan Perisic started playing on the left wing in place of Serge Gnabry, coming down with a bruised chest.

The Bavarians clearly dominated the first half, seized the ball and generated numerous arrivals and goal possibilities.

Bayern later did more to ensure the result than to increase the account with the income of Javi Martínez.

