Saturday May 02, 2020

The representative of German football assured that the three new infected detected in FC Colonia is positive news for the return of the league. According to the spokesperson, thanks to these detected cases they will be able to know who is healthy to resume the competition.

During this day, the German media announced that FC Colonia detected three soccer players who tested positive for coronavirus. The club has not reported the names of those affected, nor if they have shared with the rest of the campus.

Despite this emergency, a Bundesliga spokesperson informed Marca that the return of competition will not be stopped by this situation, and on the contrary, it is “positive news” for the plan to resume German soccer.

“The fact that we have detected these cases will help us to know who is healthy and who is not in our idea of ​​restarting the game. We take it as a positive. Of course we did not stop with our idea of ​​playing again in mid-May, “he commented for the Spanish media.

We have no doubts. The positives of the Colony have been identified and isolated. It is normal that if we have been doing tests for a few days, some positives will come out. So, when it is played, we will know that all those involved will be healthy, “he explained about this situation experienced in the German first division.

According to a medical report delivered by the federation itself, a document that the spokesperson constantly referred to, indicates that it was highly unlikely that out of the total test, none had thrown any infected player.

The situation is quite complex for the league where Charles Aránguiz is active. Taking up football carries a total risk in Germany, where the pandemic is controlled but not overcome.