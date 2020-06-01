Sunday May 31, 2020

The North American Schalke 04 player, Weston McKennie, wanted to echo the murder against his compatriot due to an out-of-protocol police arrest, posing a bracelet that had “Justice for George” written on it. Fact that can be sanctioned.

The murder of the dark-skinned US citizen George Floyd, who was suffocated by a police officer in the midst of an arrest, has generated a series of criticisms and violent protests where police cars and police stations have been destroyed.

Several athletes have joined this criticism of the racial hatred that persists in the United States and have expressed themselves in different ways. In the Bundesliga, Floyd’s compatriot and Schalke 04 attacker Weston McKennie wore a bracelet during yesterday’s match against Werder Bremen.

On the tape, the player wrote “Justice for George,” a worldwide slogan for the murder that occurred. Act that could be sanctioned by the German federation for not complying with the established regulations.

The protocol requires that each action of this type must have the permission of the German football organization, a situation that the player did not comply with. For what it risks from a financial fine, to more serious punishments like suspension of matches.

Today (05/31), in the duel between Borussia Mönchengladbach against Union Berlin, Marcus Thuram accompanied the Schalke attacker and celebrated one of his goals by kneeling and ducking his head, also in honor of George Floyd.