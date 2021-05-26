Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund with millionaire losses after the pandemic

Borussia Dortmund estimates that in fiscal year 2020/2021 it will have losses of around 75 million euros, due to the repercussions of the pandemic.

This was reported by the German club in an ad hoc statement, which is required by law to share companies when there are developments that may affect the price and dividends.

Also read: Club América: Roger Martínez and Nico Benedetti captured at a party with escorts before the Liguilla (Photos)

The Dortmund It is the only German club that is listed on the stock exchange, although with a model in which the shareholders are passive investors and have no possibility to intervene in sports decisions.

Having reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League, according to the statement, managed to limit losses.

Dortmund had already had losses of 44 million euros in the 2019/2020 fiscal year, in a result that was also affected by the pandemic.

That situation will surely limit Dortmund’s ability to act in the transfer market for next season.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content