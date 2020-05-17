Updated on 05/17/2020 at 14:10

Finally the green light was given for the return of the championship and here you lived it without cuts. Check the schedule grid with all the matches played this weekend. The Bundesliga 2020 I return with everything through the signal of the channels of FOX Sports and ESPN 2. Borussia Dortmund thrashed Schalke 04 this Saturday, and Bayern Munich won 2-0 on their visit to Union Berlin.

While it is true that the Bundesliga will return, it will not have a public in its stadiums as a preventive measure so that COVID-19 does not spread further in the country. Here you do not miss the whole day 26 of the contest, the transmission guide and how to see all the games for free via FOX Sports and ESPN 2.

This day of the Bundesliga will start this Saturday May 16 with the match between Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04, the Ruhr Classic. The match between the team that has Erling Haaland in their lead against the ‘miners’ will take place at Signal Iduna Park.

Bundesliga: watch the match broadcast

The Leipzig team of Timo Werner, who is in third place in the tournament, will also have action on this date. Freiburg will be his rival on duty and it is an obligation to get the three points in home condition if he does not want to lose his footing to the leader.

Precisely, Bayern Munich is the current leader of the Bundesliga. The Bavarians, who have 55 points in the table, will have to visit this Sunday the modest Union Berlin that is looking for a surprise. Robert Lewandowski is a fixed starter on the team currently led by Technical Director Hans-Dieter Flick.

Other matches corresponding to the first division competition are Eintracht Frankfurt against Borussia Monchengladbach, Werder Bremen against Bayer Leverkusen and Cologne against Mainz 05.

This will be the date 26 of the Bundesliga 2020:

Match (Peruvian) CanalBorussia Dortmund vs. Schalke 04 Saturday 8:30 a.m. ESPN 2 Leipzig vs. Freiburg Saturday 8:30 a.m. ESPN PlayHoffenheim vs. Hertha Berlin Saturday 8:30 a.m. FOX Sports 2 Fortuna Dusseldörf vs. Paderborn Saturday 8:30 a.m. ESPN Play Augsburg vs. Wolfsburg Saturday 8:30 a.m. ESPN PlayEintracht Frankfurt vs. Borussia Monchengladbach Saturday 11:30 a.m. ESPN 2Colonia vs. Mainz 05 Sunday 8:30 a.m. FOX Sports 2 Union Berlin vs. Bayern Munich Sunday 11:00 a.m. ESPN 2 Werder Bremen vs. Bayern Leverkusen Monday 1:30 p.m. ESPN 2

