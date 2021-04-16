Bumpy start for Checo Pérez in Practice 1



Checo Pérez with Red Bull.

Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Checo Pérez did not start practice 1 in the best way of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which was held this Friday at the Autódromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit, in Imola, Italy.

The Mexican pilot had a touch with Ocon that was not serious but it hurt him and he had to leave the session early. His time until then placed him in sixteenth place.

For now, the accident that left the Czech out is not known. In fact, no clear image could be seen in the F1 broadcast, and Red Bull Racing Honda has not given an official version of the event either.

The only thing that is known is that Ocon and Checo have touched, said by the Spanish journalist Alber Fábrega and that is what is handled in the paddock.

Meanwhile, the director of Red Bull, Christian Horner, gave some details of what happened to clarify the situation. Through AutoSport he stated the following: “I’ve only had it from the driver’s perspective, but obviously it looks like Ocon was on a slow lap and Sergio was on a fast lap and there was contact between the two at that corner.”

They never showed the incident between Checo Pérez and Esteban Ocon in Free Practice 1 at #ImolaGP. pic.twitter.com/yNT8X7iZKY – 𝒥𝓊𝒶𝓃𝒦. (@JuankArrieta) April 16, 2021

Perez’s car suffered a tire tear that knocked him out of practice. Following the incident, he quickly went to the garage to get his Red Bull back up and running so he could start Practice 2.

The tire that broke was the left rear, which allows us to speculate on a crash and error by the Frenchman from Alpine. Despite that, the damage to the vehicle is not serious and both drivers are in perfect condition.

In another section, the Mexican will seek to obtain a better result and continue with the preparation of his car and put it in tune for what will be the classification of this Saturday and the race on Sunday, in which he will try to obtain a good result.