Bump: Djokovic eliminated in Monte Carlo

Unexpectedly Novak Djokovic, the world number one and seeded, was left wanting to play the quarters, since he could not against Daniel Evans. The British He beat him in just two sets 6-4 and 7-5 for the round of 16 of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000. Nole eliminated, a bump.

The Serbian, who did not fall so fast in a tournament of this style two years ago, made many unforced errors, including four double faults. He also got three aces and was 53% effective on the first serve, in a game that lasted two hours and six minutes. Last year he was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Russian Daniil Medvedev. On the other hand, the 30-year-old Briton and number 33 in the world had a 63% effectiveness in the first serve, an ace and did not commit any double faults.

Salute at the end of the match between Djokovic and Evans.

Evans, who reaches the quarter-final stage in a clay tournament for the first time, will face Belgian David Goffin next Friday. who also hit Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6.

